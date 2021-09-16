IPL 2021: Picks Bat After 4 Months, Smashes 100, AB de Villiers Geared up

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are all set to enter the second phase of the Indian Premier League that begins on September 19 in Dubai. They will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their first match of the second phase. Already well-placed on the points table, this could well be the season when they go all the way to clinch the title.

While captain Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj and Dan Christian are currently in quarantine, other players in the squad faced one another in a practice game. RCB A, led by Harshal Patel took on RCB B, led by Devdutt Padikkal faced each other.

Harshal Patel won the toss and elected to bat first. AB de Villiers, who was batting for the first time after four months, was in blazing form and along with Mohammad Azharuddin, he put on a massive partnership for the second wicket.

De Villiers was in no mood to relent as the former South African captain smashed 104 runs off 46 deliveries. This innings consisted of 7 boundaries and 10 sixes. On the other hand, Azharuddin, too, gave a glimpse of his abilities, smacking 66 runs off 43 balls with 3 sixes and 4 boundaries. RCB A ended with 212 runs in their allotted overs.

Speaking after the match, de Villiers said that when they arrived, the conditions were quite tough as they were playing a match in the middle of the day. However, he added that when the match started, the wind picked up and he conveyed to Azharudeen that the pitch would flatten out.

“We had fun out there, I’m pleased with the runs on the board. It was very stretchy for the first 20 balls out there,” he added.

Padikkal and KS Bharat were off the blocks and while Bharat played an innings of 95 runs off 47 balls, Padikkal scored a 21-ball 36.

