Pictures of a Daughter Carrying Drinks for Her Father During a Cricket Match in Kashmir Goes Viral

Kashmir has been making a lot of buzz in the cricket fraternity lately. The Kashmir Premier League (KPL) conducted by the Pakistan Cricket Board in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir caused a lot of controversies and was met with severe criticism from India. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) lodged a complaint to the International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding the same while warning the international players against taking part in the T20 league.

Apart from KPL 2021, there is another cricket league that is happening in the Kashmir region. The cricket fraternity of Jammu and Kashmir is hosting the Mattan Premier League in the Mattan region of South Kashmir in the Anantnag district. The second edition of MPL kickstarted on August 1 with as many as 24 teams participating in the event.

The league was away from any kind of media attention as it is just like a regular domestic tournament conducted in various parts of India. However, a heartwarming moment took place during one of the games that managed to attract the attention of the cricket fanatics and social media.

A picture from one of the matches has gone viral where a daughter was seen carrying drinks for her father on the ground. The young girl was sporting the t-shirt of her father’s team, Mattan Sports Club, and looked happy while assisting her father on the ground. As the picture caught the attention of netizens, the cricket fans showered it with love and admiration for the adorable duo of father and daughter.

Notably, the teams in the Mattan Premier League are divided into four groups, namely Pool A, Pool B, Pool C, and Pool D. Each group has six teams in it. Mattan Sports Club forms a part of Pool C alongside IGCC Kehribal, Hutmurah Sports Club, Sports Club Mattan, Mars Cricket Club, and Manigam Cricket Club.

