Kevin Pietersen to Work With National Geographic on Rhino Conservation Documentary

Loading...
He informed via his Twitter handle that the documentary will be filmed in October. His post read: "*HUGE NEWS* I’ve landed a National Geographic documentary on the plight of the rhino in Africa. We film in October. BEYOND EXCITED!"
*HUGE NEWS*— Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) August 24, 2018
I’ve landed a National Geographic documentary on the plight of the rhino in Africa.
We film in October.
BEYOND EXCITED!
Former England batsman was introduced to wildlife preservation when his good friend Mark Boucher took him on a rhino tagging operation, and ever since then, Pietersen has thrown himself into various fundraising projects, working with endangered animals in Africa and India. He also set up his own company, SORAI (Save Our Rhino in Africa and India).
It all started with branded bats, but now but has also moved into clothing merchandise online, and the profits go to different conservation charities.
Like his batting, there were no half-measures. Ever since his retirement from the game, Pietersen has devoted most of his time to this great cause and as expected, he has found great support from all corners of the world.
The 38-year-old, who resides in Virginia Water, Surrey, is also having a property built near the Kruger National Park in South Africa.
KP had earlier told about his plans of opening more shops, producing awareness-raising documentaries, organise charity events, and by the looks of it, Pietersen seems to be on the right path.
Also Watch
-
WATCH | Gaurav Kalra and Rohan Gavaskar Discuss Kohli's Tremendous Ability to Play Different Formats
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
WATCH | Kalra and Gavaskar on Whether Kohli Can Break Tendulkar's Record of 51 Test Tons
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
WATCH | Pujara Delighted to Contribute 'Valuable' 72 Runs, Farbrace Calls For Positive Intent From Batsmen
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
Playing County Cricket Helped Me Deal With Conditions, Says Pujara
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
WATCH | Time to Give Rishabh Pant and Karun Nair a Chance: Gavaskar
WATCH | Gaurav Kalra and Rohan Gavaskar Discuss Kohli's Tremendous Ability to Play Different Formats
First Published: August 24, 2018, 2:34 PM IST