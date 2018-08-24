Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Kevin Pietersen to Work With National Geographic on Rhino Conservation Documentary

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 24, 2018, 2:34 PM IST
Kevin Pietersen to Work With National Geographic on Rhino Conservation Documentary

Kevin Pietersen (Twitter)

An ardent supporter of rhino conservation, Kevin Pietersen, on Friday, announced that he will be working with National Geographic on a documentary on the plight of the rhino in Africa.

He informed via his Twitter handle that the documentary will be filmed in October. His post read: "*HUGE NEWS* I’ve landed a National Geographic documentary on the plight of the rhino in Africa. We film in October. BEYOND EXCITED!"




Former England batsman was introduced to wildlife preservation when his good friend Mark Boucher took him on a rhino tagging operation, and ever since then, Pietersen has thrown himself into various fundraising projects, working with endangered animals in Africa and India. He also set up his own company, SORAI (Save Our Rhino in Africa and India).

It all started with branded bats, but now but has also moved into clothing merchandise online, and the profits go to different conservation charities.

Like his batting, there were no half-measures. Ever since his retirement from the game, Pietersen has devoted most of his time to this great cause and as expected, he has found great support from all corners of the world.

The 38-year-old, who resides in Virginia Water, Surrey, is also having a property built near the Kruger National Park in South Africa.

KP had earlier told about his plans of opening more shops, producing awareness-raising documentaries, organise charity events, and by the looks of it, Pietersen seems to be on the right path.

Kevin Pietersen
First Published: August 24, 2018, 2:34 PM IST
