Pietersen Urges English Players Not to Give Up on Red-ball Cricket

England players Adil Rashid, Alex Hales and Reece Topley recently announced that they will not play the longest format of the game and focus on limited-overs formats only.
Pietersen took to Twitter and wrote, "Cricketers, just remember that when you take your whites off, your value decreases significantly. Owners still value Test cricket. The longer form shows true character! So if you have the chance to still play in whites, DO IT!"
England fast-bowler James Anderson had also expressed his fears over cricketers ditching Test cricket for the cash-rich leagues.
After the move to solely focus on white-ball cricket, England opener Alex Hales had said, "For the next 18 months I'm excited to focus entirely on limited overs cricket and want to be part of a Notts team that retains the white ball double and a World Cup winning squad with England."
"The decision to focus on my white ball game wasn't taken lightly or on the spur of the moment, it's one I've thought long and hard about. It's also one I've discussed at length with the Notts management."
First Published: March 4, 2018, 3:07 PM IST