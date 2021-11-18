PIL on India-New Zealand T20 Match at Ranchi Disposed of by Jharkhand High Court

Ranchi: A public interest litigation seeking postponement of the Twenty20 cricket match between India and New Zealand to be held at Ranchi on Friday was disposed of by the High Court of Jharkhand without passing any direction on Thursday. If the match was not postponed, the petitioner prayed that it be held with only half the capacity of the JSCA International Stadium to reduce the chances of spread of Covid-19.

The petitioner objected to holding of the match, the second one of the India-New Zealand T20 series, with full capacity of the stadium. Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) submitted that standard operating procedures for maintaining Covid-19 discipline will be followed at the stadium.

Observing that it is an international issue and the stage is already set for the cricket match, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Dr Ravi Ranjan and Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad disposed of the matter without passing any direction. The bench heard the matter, especially notified after the working hours at 5 pm, for about two hours.

Appearing for petitioner Dheeraj Kumar, advocate Ritu Kumar submitted that the stadium will be packed with cricket enthusiasts while the pandemic is not over yet. Counsel of JSCA, AK Das, said spectators will have to wear masks throughout their stay in the stadium.

JSCA officials said they are expecting a full house after the state government has given a green signal to “100 per cent capacity". As per a state government notification, people who are double vaccinated or carrying RT-PCR negative results will be allowed entry into the venue which has 38,000 seats.

India has won the first match of the series at Jaipur.

