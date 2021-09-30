CricketNext

Pink Ball Test: Australia Opt to Field; Yastika, Meghna to Make India Debut
Pink Ball Test: Australia Opt to Field; Yastika, Meghna to Make India Debut

Yastika Bhatia (L) and Meghna Singh made their Test debuts for India. (BCCI Women Twitter Photo)

Pink Ball Test: The Australian women's cricket team won the toss and opted to field against India in the one-off Day/Night Test.

The Australian women’s cricket team won the toss and opted to field against India in the one-off Day/Night Test here on Thursday. The Southern Stars handed debuts to Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Darcie Brown and Stella Campbell. For India, talented left-handed batter Yastika Bhatia and pacer Meghna Singh made their debut.

Teams:

Australia: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Darcie Brown, Stella Campbell

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj (c), Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

first published:September 30, 2021, 13:02 IST