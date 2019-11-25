Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

One-off Test: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Kolkata

27 Nov, 201910:00 IST

2nd Test: NZ VS ENG

upcoming
NZ NZ
ENG ENG

Hamilton

29 Nov, 201903:30 IST

2nd Test: AUS VS PAK

upcoming
AUS AUS
PAK PAK

Adelaide

29 Nov, 201909:00 IST

1st T20I: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Hyderabad RGIS

06 Dec, 201919:00 IST

Pink Ball Test: CAB to Refund Tickets Bought for Days 4 and 5

The match ended in just over two days with India winning by an innings and 46 runs here no Sunday.

PTI |November 25, 2019, 4:17 PM IST
Pink Ball Test: CAB to Refund Tickets Bought for Days 4 and 5

With India's maiden Day/Night Test winding up in less than three days, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has decided to refund fans who bought tickets for the fourth and fifth days.

The match ended in just over two days with India winning by an innings and 46 runs here no Sunday.

"The process of refunding the amounts for Day 4 and Day 5 Tickets has started. Messages would be sent to all online transactors who have booked only for these two days," the CAB said in a statement.

Indian pacers grabbed all the wickets as India won their maiden Day/Night Test to complete a 2-0 series sweep over Bangladesh.

The CAB has promised to also work out a mechanism for refund of tickets sold offline once its offices reopen on Tuesday.

"CAB has always stood by the cricket-loving people and have tried its best to provide them with the best of facilities. This time too, there would be no exception. It is our moral duty to refund amounts of the tickets for the last two days where no game is being played at all," CAB secretary Avishek Dalmiya said.

The rule that there is no refund if a ball has been bowled in the match would not be applicable for this match for the specific days where no game took place.

Tickets were sold daily and ranged between Rs 50, Rs 100 and Rs 150.

"We are much thankful to the spectators for turning up in huge numbers on each of the days. It was delightful to see people come to the ground even when they knew not much game was remaining on Day 3.

"We would also like to take this opportunity to express our sincere gratitude to BCCI and its president Sourav Ganguly for taking this initiative to bring back the interest of the people to Test cricket. After the end of the game, one can easily vouch that cricket was the real winner," the CAB stated.

All the action days of the marquee clash witnessed sellout crowd and the opning day's play was witnessed, by among others, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, legends such as Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid besides Olympic stars like shooter Abhinav Bindra and boxer M C Mary Kom.

bcciPink Ball Testpink ball test ticket refund

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | One-off Test Test | Wed, 27 Nov, 2019

WI v AFG
Kolkata

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 29 Nov, 2019

ENG v NZ
Hamilton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 29 Nov, 2019

PAK v AUS
Adelaide

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019

WI v IND
Hyderabad RGIS All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more