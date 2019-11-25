Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins believes the second Test against Pakistan - a Day-Night match at Adelaide - will be almost a 'different format' compared to what they dealt with at Brisbane.
Australia won the first Test by an innings and five runs and will go into the match with an unbeaten 5-0 record in pink ball Tests. However, Cummins expects more sideways movement under lights than what they got at the Gabba.
"Pink ball is going to be a whole different almost format to what it was out here," Cummins told cricket.com.au after Australia's innings win in Brisbane.
"It felt like once the ball got soft there wasn't a lot of sideways movement and they played really nicely, especially when we gave them some width.
"Hopefully Adelaide, our record there is really good, we know the conditions well, it'll be a bit of a different game, I think.
"We've all spent quite a few long days in the dirt on flat MCG or SCG wickets, so a bit of grass on the wicket, the pink ball zipping around at night – it's a fast-bowler's dream."
Australia skipper Tim Paine agreed with the assessment of his vice-captain, adding that the tactics required to deal with the pink ball makes the game 'a completely different beast'.
"It's still a game of cricket. Certainly there's going to be times during the game where tactics might be slightly different – day, night, we'll wait and see on the wicket and how the ball handles it, whether it goes soft or if it'll nip around for the whole game.
"Everyone's looking forward to it but we do know it's a completely different beast."
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Pink Ball Test is Almost a Whole Different Format: Pat Cummins
Pat Cummins believes the second Test against Pakistan - a Day-Night match - will be almost a 'different format' compared to what they dealt with at Brisbane.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | November 25, 2019, 10:56 AM IST
Australia Should Stick with Same Playing XI in Adelaide: Ricky Ponting
Cricketnext Staff | November 24, 2019, 2:14 PM IST
Paine Wants Gabba Kickoff to All Test Series After Crushing Win
Cricketnext Staff | November 24, 2019, 3:33 PM IST
Will Check If Virat Kohli’s in Good Mood & Ask About Pink Ball Test in Australia: Paine
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | One-off Test Test | Wed, 27 Nov, 2019
WI v AFGKolkata
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 29 Nov, 2019
ENG v NZHamilton
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 29 Nov, 2019
PAK v AUSAdelaide
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019
WI v INDHyderabad RGIS All Fixtures
Team Rankings