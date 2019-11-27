Pink Ball Zipping Around at Night is a Fast-bowler's Dream: Cummins
Australia will not be complacent in the second Test against Pakistan this week despite the odds being stacked heavily in their favour, they said, insisting day-night cricket is a "completely different beast".
Pink Ball Zipping Around at Night is a Fast-bowler's Dream: Cummins
Australia will not be complacent in the second Test against Pakistan this week despite the odds being stacked heavily in their favour, they said, insisting day-night cricket is a "completely different beast".
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | November 26, 2019, 4:42 PM IST
'Not a Single Day He Isn't Missed' - Phil Hughes Remembered on Fifth Death Anniversary
Cricketnext Staff | November 26, 2019, 3:08 PM IST
Pace Attack Will Be 'Totally Different' If We Get a Good Start, Says Azhar Ali
Cricketnext Staff | November 26, 2019, 10:45 AM IST
Looking Forward to Bowling With The Pink Ball: Josh Hazlewood
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 29 Nov, 2019
ENG v NZHamilton
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 29 Nov, 2019
PAK v AUSAdelaide
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019
WI v INDHyderabad RGIS All Fixtures
Team Rankings