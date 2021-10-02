CricketNext

Pink Ball Test: Ellyse Perry Becomes First Australian Woman to Pick Up 300 Wickets
1-MIN READ

Pink Ball Test: Ellyse Perry Becomes First Australian Woman to Pick Up 300 Wickets

Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry (Twitter)

Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry also became the first woman with the double of 5000 runs and 300 wickets in international cricket.

All-rounder Ellyse Perry became the first Australian woman to take 300 international wickets after she dismissed India’s Pooja Vastrakar on day three of the four-day pink-ball test on the Gold Coast on Saturday.

Perry sent off Vastrakar (13) in the 143rd over as Beth Mooney pulled off a stunning catch at gully.

Perry is currently third on the list of women with the most wickets, behind India’s Jhulan Goswami (337) and England’s Katherine Brunt (301).

RELATED NEWS

The 30-year-old is also the first woman with the double of 5000 runs and 300 wickets in international cricket.

India declared on 377 for eight in their first innings, shortly after the dinner break on Saturday.

first published:October 02, 2021, 13:55 IST