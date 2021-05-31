- 3rd ODI - 28 May, 2021Match Ended286/6(50.0) RR 5.72
SL
BAN189/10(42.3) RR 4.45
Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 97 runs
- 2nd ODI - 25 May, 2021Match Ended246/10(48.1) RR 5.11
BAN
SL141/9(40.0) RR 3.53
Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by 103 runs (D/L method)
'Pioneer, Honest, Clever' - Ashwin, Vaughan, Sangakkara Praise ICC Hall Of Fame's Adam Gilchrist
The International Cricket Council celebrated the entry of former wicketkeeper batsman Adam Gilchrist into its hall of fame with a video on social media
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 31, 2021, 9:05 PM IST
The International Cricket Council celebrated the entry of former wicketkeeper batsman Adam Gilchrist into its hall of fame with a video on social media, where players past and present spoke highly of the Australian. The players included R Ashwin, Michael Vaughan, Kumar Sangakkara and Wasim Akram.
“The minute you say Adam Gilchrist, the one thing that strikes is the fact that he was very honest and how he walked whenever he nicked the ball. I think in the eyes of kids and people who watched the game, he’ll always be the ambassador of the sport who actually glorified this game as a gentleman’s game,” said Ashwin.
“The way he played the game was revolutionary.”
Looking back on the incredible work of three-time @cricketworldcup winner @gilly381 on #ICCHallOfFame 🎥 pic.twitter.com/U6pTcRFgGO
— ICC (@ICC) May 31, 2021
“Adam Gilchrist was a pioneer. He attacked both spin and pace and he played spin really well which was rare,” said Sangakkara.
Wasim Akram, the former Pakistan pacer, said it was difficult to bowl to Gilchrist.
“If you pitch him short, he’ll play a pull shot, if you bowl slightly wide, he’ll play a cut shot, and if you try to adjust your length and slightly pitch it up a bit, he’ll hit you straight.”
Michael Vaughan said Gilchrist was very clever behind the stumps.
“Adam Gilchrist will always go down as the guy that made all the wicketkeepers around the world go ‘oh no’ because they all had to bat like him. He changed the face of cricket. Every No. 7 in the world had to be a keeper who could bat like Adam Gilchrist. The ability to go out at 100-5 and take the opposition down and do exactly the same at 300-5, opening the batting in one-day cricket, pretty much swinging with control and setting the tone… A very very good gloveman, clever chirper behind the stumps, not abusive or aggressive but clever.”
Gilchrist played 96 Tests, 287 ODIs and 13 T20Is, scoring more than 15000 runs combined. He retired from international cricket in 2008.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|2914
|121
|2
|New Zealand
|2166
|120
|3
|England
|3493
|109
|4
|Australia
|1844
|108
|5
|Pakistan
|2247
|94
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|2054
|121
|2
|Australia
|2945
|118
|3
|India
|3344
|115
|4
|England
|3100
|115
|5
|South Africa
|2137
|107
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6088
|277
|2
|India
|6811
|272
|3
|New Zealand
|6048
|263
|4
|Pakistan
|7818
|261
|5
|Australia
|5930
|258
|FULL Ranking