Pitch 'Spun But Wasn't Unplayable', Says Australia Captain Pat Cummins after Humiliating Defeat to India

Ravichandran Ashwin tore through Australia in their second innings to set up a comprehensive victory for India by an innings and 132 runs inside three days of the spin-dominated opening test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Jamtha in Nagpur on Saturday.

Australia had been on the back foot since posting a below-par 177 on a treacherous track, and India’s victory appeared just a matter of time after the home side amassed 400 to claim a hefty lead of 223.

In the second innings, Australia were bowled out for just 91 runs.

Steve Smith was left to survey the ruins on 25 after Ravichandran Ashwin, who took five wickets in the innings and eight in the match, triggered a complete batting collapse inside a single session.

Ashwin rattled the opposition batting with his off-spin as he sent back Usman Khawaja (five), David Warner (10) and Matt Renshaw (two).

Jadeja, who grabbed five in the first innings, took two wickets including Marnus Labuschagne — Australia’s first-innings top-scorer with 49 — trapped lbw for 17.

But Ashwin ruled the afternoon to run through the Australian batting, which fell flat on a pitch where India’s tail including Axar Patel (84) and Mohammed Shami (37) scored handsomely in the first session.

Shami bowled Nathan Lyon for the ninth wicket to extend the session and finished the job when he trapped Scott Boland lbw.

At the post-match presentation, Pat Cummins lauded India on the win.

“The game moves pretty quickly here at times in India. They played very well," Cummins said.

“The spinners are always going to be hard work when it’s spinning. Rohit played very well. The wicket spun (in the first innings) but wasn’t unplayable," he added.

Having said that, the Aussie skipper was not happy with his batters, saying he they should have done with their starts.

“Should’ve scored 100 more runs. Starting here is tough but 3-4 of our guys got in. When you do get in, got to score big scores. Murphy was fantastic," he said.

The second Test will start on Friday in New Delhi, followed by the third Test at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala from 1 March and the fourth being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad from 9 March.

