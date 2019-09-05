Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

AFG IN BAN, ONLY TEST, 2019 One-off Test, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong, 05 - 09 Sep, 2019

1ST INN

Afghanistan *

48/2 (24.1)

Afghanistan
v/s
Bangladesh
Bangladesh

MIN. 65.5 Overs Left Today
Stumps

THE ASHES, 2019 4th Test, Old Trafford, Manchester, 04 - 08 Sep, 2019

1ST INN

Australia *

170/3 (44.0)

Australia
v/s
England
England

Toss won by Australia (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

4th Test: AUS VS ENG

live
AUS AUS
ENG ENG

Manchester

04 Sep, 201915:30 IST

One-off Test: AFG VS BAN

live
AFG AFG
BAN BAN

Chittagong ZAC

05 Sep, 201909:30 IST

3rd T20I: SL VS NZ

upcoming
SL SL
NZ NZ

Pallekele, Kandy

06 Sep, 201919:00 IST

5th Test: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

The Oval

12 Sep, 201915:30 IST

Pitches During Our Last Test Tour of India Were Terrible: Rabada

South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada on Wednesday said his team will look to use the past experience of playing in the sub-continent when they take on India in the upcoming assignments.

PTI |September 5, 2019, 9:25 AM IST
Kagiso Rabada

Pretoria: South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada on Wednesday said his team will look to use the past experience of playing in the sub-continent when they take on India in the upcoming assignments.

The Proteas are scheduled to play three T20s and as many Tests against India.

"You need to figure out what you need to do to give the team a better chance to win, that is what I try to focus on. When you have played there before you will have an idea of what to do in certain tough situations," he said at South Africa's training camp here.

South Africa had won the T20 and ODI series but lost the Tests during their last tour of India.

"The previous tour we were successful because we won the T20 and ODI series but the Test series was a bit of a shambles because those wickets were just terrible," Rabada said.

"If I could give an example the first Test match it was 200 v 200 in first innings. If we batted first it was going to be a different ball game because we ended up having to chase the game. We lost 3-0 and we were truly hammered."

Asked how will they approach spin bowling during the tour, Rabada said: "On our recent tour to Sri Lanka it was tricky conditions. There is a whole lot of talk about how to approach spin but we will see how it goes.

"What helps is that there are guys who have played there in the past and I guess what you can do is to use what worked and what did not work during the Sri Lanka tour to have a base.

"When you go there for the first time its weird and you don't know what to do. If you look at how Faf (Du Plessis) batted in Sri Lanka he got good starts which showed that he had played there and knew the conditions."

india vs south africa 2019kagiso rabadaSouth Africa

Related stories

Klaasen Hoping to Make South Africa Test Debut in India
Cricketnext Staff | September 1, 2019, 12:11 PM IST

Klaasen Hoping to Make South Africa Test Debut in India

Management Right in Picking Pant Over Dhoni for South Africa Series: Ganguly
Cricketnext Staff | August 31, 2019, 7:42 PM IST

Management Right in Picking Pant Over Dhoni for South Africa Series: Ganguly

Difficult to Fill Void Left by Hashim Amla's Retirement: Bavuma
Cricketnext Staff | August 28, 2019, 5:32 PM IST

Difficult to Fill Void Left by Hashim Amla's Retirement: Bavuma

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Sep, 2019

NZ v SL
Pallekele, Kandy

ICC CWC 2019 | 5th Test Test | Thu, 12 Sep, 2019

AUS v ENG
The Oval All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...