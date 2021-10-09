IPL 2021: Piyush Chawla Becomes Indian Bowler with Most T20 Wickets, Mohammad Nabi Too Set Record for Most Catches

32-year-old leg-spinner Piyush Chawla became the highest Indian wicket-taker in T20 cricket during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Piyush Chawla, who was making his debut for MI, dismissed Mohammad Nabi in the 9th over of SRH’s run chase to overtake Amit Mishra as the Indian bowler with the most T20 wickets with his 263rd victim.

Amit Mishra held the previous record with 262 wickets from 236 matches to his name as Chawla overtook his fellow leg-spinner in his 249th game.

In the IPL, both Mishra and Chawla, are in the top-five list of highest wicket-takers as well. Mishra is second with 166 wickets as Chawla is fourth with 157 wickets.

Meanwhile, SRH’s Mohammad Nabi also set a new record as he took 5 catches in the first innings to set a new IPL record.

Mumbai Indians failed to book their place in the IPL playoffs despite beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 42 runs.

