PK-U19 vs AU-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 Quarter-Final 3, January 28, 6:30 PM IST

PK-U19 vs AU-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 Quarter-Final 3 match between Pakistan Under 19 and Australia Under 19: Two of the strongest sides of this ongoing showpiece event, Pakistan Under 19 and Australia Under 19, will face each other in the Super League Quarter-Final 3 on Friday, January 28. The high-octane contest will be hosted at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, in North Sound, Antigua, and is scheduled to begin at 06:30 PM IST.

The Asian U19 side have been in tremendous form in the ongoing tournament, as they finished atop the points table in Group C with three wins their name. They head into this fixture after a comprehensive nine-wicket triumph over Papua New Guinea U19 in their previous game and would be aiming to continue their unbeaten streak with another win.

Whereas, Australia U19 team finished second in the Group D standings with two wins and have four points under their belt. Their only loss was against to Sri Lanka by four wickets, however, they come into this crucial encounter off a seven-wicket victory over Scotland on January 19. They need to play their A game in order to beat the in-form Pakistan U19 team here.

Ahead of the match between Pakistan Under 19 and Australia Under 19; here is everything you need to know:

PK-U19 vs AU-U19 Telecast

PK-U19 vs AU-U19 match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

PK-U19 vs AU-U19 Live Streaming

Pakistan Under 19 vs Australia Under 19 game will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

PK-U19 vs AU-U19 Match Details

Pakistan Under 19 vs Australia Under 19 contest will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, in North Sound, Antigua on Friday, January 28. The game will kick off at 6:30 PM IST.

PK-U19 vs AU-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Teague Wyllie

Vice-Captain: Haseebullah Khan

Suggested Playing XI for PK-U19 vs AU-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Haseebullah Khan

Batters: Teague Wyllie, Campbell Kellaway, Abdul Faseeh

Allrounders: Nivethan Radhakrishnan, Qasim Akram, Cooper Connolly, Maaz Sadaqat

Bowlers: Awais Ali, Tom Whitney, William Salzmann

PK-U19 vs AU-U19 Probable XIs

Pakistan Under 19: Mohammad Shehzad, Haseebullah Khan (WK), Abdul Faseeh, Irfan Khan-Niazi, Qasim Akram (C), Abbas Ali, Ahmed Khan, Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, Zeeshan Zameer, Awais Ali

Australia Under 19: Campbell Kellaway, Teague Wyllie, Aidan Cahill, Cooper Connolly (C), Isaac Higgins, Tobias Snell (WK), Nivethan Radhakrishnan or Corey Miller, William Salzmann, Tom Whitney, Harkirat Bajwa, Jack Nisbet

