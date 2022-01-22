PK-U19 vs PNG-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022, January 22, 6:30 PM IST

PK-U19 vs PNG-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 match between Pakistan Under 19 and Papua New Guinea Under 19: In the upcoming Group C contest of the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022, Pakistan Under 19 will go head-to-head against Papua New Guinea Under 19. The fixture will be played at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad at 06:30 PM IST on January 22, Saturday.

Pakistan are currently at the top of the Group C points table with two victories. They won their first game against Zimbabwe and followed it up with another victory over Afghanistan by 24 runs. The team has already qualified for the second round and will hope to put an end to their league stage with another stunning performance.

Papua New Guinea Under 19, on the other hand, are yet to secure their first win in the tournament. The team lost both its games against Zimbabwe and Afghanistan by a massive margin of 228 and 135 runs. Guinea are unlikely to make it to the next stage in the World Cup.

Ahead of the match between Pakistan Under 19 and Papua New Guinea Under 19; here is everything you need to know:

PK-U19 vs PNG-U19 Telecast

PK-U19 vs PNG-U19 match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

PK-U19 vs PNG-U19 Live Streaming

Pakistan Under 19 vs Papua New Guinea Under 19 game will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

PK-U19 vs PNG-U19 Match Details

Pakistan Under 19 vs Papua New Guinea Under 19 contest will be played at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad at 06:30 PM IST on January 22, Saturday.

PK-U19 vs PNG-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Qasim Akram

Vice-captain: Haseebullah

Suggested Playing XI for PK-U19 vs PNG-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Haseebullah

Batters: Mohammad Shehzad, Abdul Faseeh, Irfan Khan-Niazi, Katenalaki Singi

Allrounders: Qasim Akram, Aue Oru

Bowlers: Zeeshan Zameer, Awais Ali, Junior Morea, Rasan Kevau

PK-U19 vs PNG-U19 Probable XIs

Pakistan Under 19: Qasim Akram (c), Abbas Ali, Mohammad Shehzad, Haseebullah (wk), Abdul Faseeh, Irfan Khan-Niazi, Ahmed Khan, Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, Zeeshan Zameer, Awais Ali

Papua New Guinea Under 19: Peter Karoho (wk), Boio Ray, Barnabas Maha (c), Malcolm Aporo, Katenalaki Singi, Aue Oru, Junior Morea, Rasan Kevau, John Kariko, Christopher Kilapat, Ryan Ani

