PK-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction: Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Pakistan vs Ireland 2022, 2nd ODI, November 6

PK-W vs IR-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Sunday’s ODI series match between Pakistan Women and Ireland Women: The Ireland Women started off with a loss in the first match of the three-match ODI series in their tour of Pakistan. Pakistan’s dominance at home in the ICC Women’s Championship continued with their third win in four games this cycle. Skipper Bismah Maroof and her women will be looking to put the series to bed with another win on Sunday at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

Pakistan set a massive total in the first match, thanks to centuries from Sidra Ameen and Muneeba Ali. Their record opening stand was one of the finest-ever batting performances by Pakistan. Chasing a mammoth total, only skipper Laura Delany hit a half-century for Ireland. They fell short by 128 runs in their first-ever match in Pakistan.

The Ireland side have decent players on their roster. Their lack of playing experience in sub-continental conditions will be their biggest challenge. They will want to level the series when they take the field on Sunday morning.

Ahead of the match between Pakistan Women and Ireland Women; here is everything you need to know:

PK-W vs IR-W Telecast

The match between Pakistan Women and Ireland Women will be not be broadcasted in India.

PK-W vs IR-W Live Streaming

The match between Pakistan Women and Ireland Women will be streamed live on the FanCode app and Website.

PK-W vs IR-W Match Details

The match between Pakistan Women and Ireland Women will be played at the Gaddafi stadium in Lahore on Sunday, November 6, at 10:00 am IST.

PK-W vs IR-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Nida Dar

Vice-Captain: Fatima Sana

Suggested Playing XI for PK-W vs IR-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Sidra Nawaz, Mary Waldron

Batters: Nida Dar, Laura Delany, Bismah Maroof

All-rounders: Arlene Kelly, Fatima Sana, Amy Hunter

Bowlers: Eimear Richardson, Ghulam Fatima, Sadia Iqbal

Pakistan Women and Ireland Women Possible XIs

Pakistan Women Predicted Line-up: Muneeba Ali, Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof (c), Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Nashra Sandhu, Ghulam Fatima, Sadia Iqbal

Ireland Women Predicted Line-up: Leah Paul, Gaby Lewis, Amy Hunter, Laura Delany (c), Orla Prendergast, Shauna Kavanagh, Mary Waldron (wk), Rachel Delaney, Eimear Richardson, Arlene Kelly, Cara Murray

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here