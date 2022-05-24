PK-W vs SL-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for 1st T20I match, May 24, 03:30 PM IST

PK-W vs SL-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 1st T20I match between Pakistan Women and Sri Lanka Women: Sri Lanka cricket team is touring Pakistan for a three-match T20I series followed by three T20 Internationals. The white-ball tour will get underway on May 24, Tuesday with the first T20 International scheduled at the Southend Club Cricket Stadium in Karachi.

The Women in Green will be extremely low on confidence and will be hoping to regain some confidence. They last played in the Women’s World Cup 2022. The tournament didn’t go as per the plan for Pakistan as they ended up in the last place in the points table. The team won just one out of seven league games. They will be hoping for redemption with players like Bismah Maroof, Nida Dar, and Aliya Riaz in their team.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, are coming into the series after participating in the Commonwealth Games Qualifiers. The tournament saw the island nation delivering a dominating performance. Sri Lanka won all its three league games to finish at the top of the table. Under the leadership of Chamari Athapaththu, the team will hope to continue the momentum.

Ahead of the match between Pakistan Women and Sri Lanka Women, here is everything you need to know:

PK-W vs SL-W Telecast

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women game will not be telecast in India

PK-W vs SL-W Live Streaming

The 1st T20I will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

PK-W vs SL-W Match Details

PK-W vs SL-W match will be played at the Southend Club Cricket Stadium in Karachi at 03:30 PM IST on May 24, Tuesday.

PK-W vs SL-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Bismah Maroof

Vice-Captain – Chamari Athapaththu

Suggested Playing XI for PK-W vs SL-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Muneeba Ali

Batters: Omaima Sohail, Nilakshi Silva, Hasini Perera, Bismah Maroof

All-rounders: Nida Dar, Chamari Athapaththu, Aliya Riaz

Bowlers: Udeshika Prabodhani, Sachini Nisasala, Daina Baig

PK-W vs SL-W Probable XIs:

Pakistan Women: Aliya Riaz, Kainat Imtiaz, Anam Amin, Muneeba Ali, Bismah Maroof (c), Nida Dar, Aiman Anwer, Sana Fatima, Daina Baig, Omaima Sohail, Iram Javed

Sri Lanka Women: Kawya Kavindi, Inoka Ranaweera, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Malsha Shehani, Ama Kanchana, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sathya Sandeepani, Sachini Nisasala, Udeshika Prabodhani, Nilakshi Silva

