PK-W vs SL-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for 2nd T20I match, May 26, 02:30 PM IST

PK-W vs SL-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2nd T20I match between Pakistan Women and Sri Lanka Women:

The visitors Sri Lanka Women will hope to level the scores in the three-match T20I series on Thursday when they will have a faceoff with Pakistan Women in the second T20 International.

Pakistan have taken an early lead of 1-0 in the series by thumping Sri Lanka Women in the first T20I by six wickets. A good performance was expected from the visitors but they ended up with only 106 runs while batting first. The Sri Lanka batters seemed uncomfortable in the middle as no player could score above 25 runs.

Tuba Hassan and Nida Dar picked three wickets each for the Women in Green. Batting in the second innings, Pakistan won the game in 18.2 overs. Nida Dar played the main role for her with the bat as well as she hammered 36 runs off 27 balls.

Playing on Thursday, Pakistan Women will hope to score another victory to take an unassailable lead in the series.

Ahead of the match between Pakistan Women and Sri Lanka Women, here is everything you need to know:

PK-W vs SL-W Telecast

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women game will not be telecast in India

PK-W vs SL-W Live Streaming

The 2nd T20I will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

PK-W vs SL-W Match Details

PK-W vs SL-W match will be played at the Southend Club Cricket Stadium in Karachi at 02:30 PM IST on May 26, Thursday.

PK-W vs SL-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Nilakshi Silva

Vice-Captain – Nida Dar

Suggested Playing XI for PK-W vs SL-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Anushka Sanjeewani

Batters: Iram Javed, Bismah Maroof, Nilakshi Silva

All-rounders: Nida Dar, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Kavisha Dilhari, Chamari Athapaththu

Bowlers: Sugandika Kumari, Anam Amin, Aiman Anwer

PK-W vs SL-W Probable XIs:

Pakistan Women: Omaima Sohail, Muneeba Ali, Bismah Maroof (c), Iram Javed, Nida Dar, Aiman Anwer, Sana Fatima, Daina Baig, Aliya Riaz, Kainat Imtiaz, Anam Amin

Sri Lanka Women: Sachini Nisasala, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Nilakshi Silva, Malsha Shehani, Anushka Sanjeewani, Kavisha Dilhari, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Ama Kanchana, Oshadi Ranasinghe

