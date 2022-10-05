PK-W vs TL-W Dream11 Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Fantasy Team, Women's Asia Cup T20 2022, October 6, 8:30 AM IST

PK-W vs TL-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 match between Pakistan Women and Thailand Women: Pakistan Women will be facing Thailand Women in the tenth match of the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022. The much-fancied game of cricket will be conducted at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Pakistan Women are doing extremely well in the T20 tournament. They are atop the points table with two wins from as many games. The team kick-started the tournament with a 9-wicket victory against Malaysia and followed it up with another win over Bangladesh. Pakistan bowlers are in a terrific rhythm as in the last two games they have conceded only 57 and 70 runs.

Speaking of Thailand Women, they are experiencing a completely different ride in the competition. Thailand have lost both their league matches to occupy the second-last place in the standings. The team suffered two back-to-back losses against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Ahead of the match between Pakistan Women and Thailand Women, here is everything you need to know:

PK-W vs TL-W Telecast

Pakistan Women vs Thailand Women match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

PK-W vs TL-W Live Streaming

Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

PK-W vs TL-W Match Details

PK-W vs TL-W match will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet at 08:30 AM IST on October 06, Thursday.

PK-W vs TL-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Onnicha Kamchomphu

Vice-Captain: Bismah Maroof

Suggested Playing XI for PK-W vs TL-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Nannapat Koncharoenkai, Muneeba Ali

Batters: Ayesha Naseem, Natthakan Chantham, Sidra Amin

All-rounders: Onnicha Kamchomphu, Bismah Maroof, Nida Dar

Bowlers: Thipatcha Putthawong, Diana Baig, Nattaya Boochatham

PK-W vs TL-W Probable XIs

Pakistan Women: Ayesha Naseem, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Muneeba Ali (wk), Sidra Nawaz, Aliya Riaz, Bismah Maroof (c), Kainat Imtiaz, Diana Baig, Aiman Anwer, Sidra Ameen

Thailand Women: Nattaya Boochatham, Naruemol Chaiwai©, Sornnarin Tippoch, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Suleeporn Laomi, Rosenan Kanoh, Thipatcha Putthawong, Phannita Maya, Chanida Sutthiruang, Natthakan Chantham, Nannapat Koncharoenkai(wk)

