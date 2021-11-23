PK-W vs TL-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2021, November 23, 1:00 PM IST

PK-W vs TL-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2021 match between Pakistan Women and Thailand Women: In the upcoming Group B match of the Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2021, Pakistan Women will be squaring off against Thailand Women at the Takshinga Sports Club in Highfield, Harare at 1:00 PM IST on November 23, Tuesday. The two teams started off on contrasting notes in the Championship.

Bangladesh Women caused an upset for Pakistan Women in their first match. Pakistan registered a shocking defeat against Bangladesh by three wickets to occupy the second-last place in Group B standings. Nida Dar was the only silver lining for the Women in Green as she smashed 87 runs.

Thailand Women, on the other hand, sealed their first victory in the tournament by outplaying Zimbabwe Women by eight runs. It was the batting unit that played a major role in the team’s victory as they hammered 246 runs in 50 overs.

Ahead of the match between Pakistan Women and Thailand Women; here is everything you need to know:

PK-W vs TL-W Telecast

Pakistan Women vs Thailand Women game will not be telecast in India.

PK-W vs TL-W Live Streaming

The Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2021 will be streamed live on the FanCode App and website.

PK-W vs TL-W Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Takshinga Sports Club in Highfield, Harare at 1:00 PM IST on November 23, Tuesday.

PK-W vs TL-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Nida Dar

Vice-captain: Nattakan Chantam

Suggested Playing XI for PK-W vs TL-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Nannapat Koncharoenkai

Batters: Javeria Khan, Iram Javed, Nattakan Chantam

Allrounders: Aliya Riaz, Nida Dar, Sornnarin Tippoch, Chanida Sutthiruang

Bowlers: Anam Amin, Nattaya Boochatham, Nashra Sandhu

PK-W vs TL-W Probable XIs

Pakistan Women: Iram Javed, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Muneeba Ali, Ayesha Zafar, Javeria Khan (c), Fatima Sana, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Anam Amin, Omaima Sohail

Thailand Women: Thipatcha Putthawong, Nattaya Boochatham, Nattakan Chantam, Sornnarin Tippoch, Chanida Sutthiruang, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Suleeporn Laomi, Wongpaka Liengprasert, Rosenan Kanoh, Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Naruemol Chaiwai (c)

