PK-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Prediction For Sunday: Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Women’s Asia Cup 2022, October 9, Pakistan vs United Arab Emirates

PK-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Sunday’s Women’s Asia Cup match between Pakistan Women and United Arab Emirates Women: A buoyant Pakistan women’s cricket team will face United Arab Emirates at the Women’s Asia Cup on Sunday. The match between Pakistan Women and United Arab Emirates Women will take place at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan Women, in their last Asia Cup fixture, secured a 13-run victory against India. Pakistan batter Nida Dar scored an unbeaten half century to help her side in reaching a total of 137 against India. Spinner Nashra Sandhu scalped three wickets in the game to bundle out India for 124.

With six points from four matches, Pakistan Women currently occupy second spot in the standings.

United Arab Emirates Women, on the other hand, had to endure a 19-run defeat against Thailand, in their last Asia Cup fixture. United Arab Emirates, with just one victory from four matches, find themselves at fifth spot on the points table.

Ahead of the match between Pakistan Women and United Arab Emirates Women; here is everything you need to know:

PK-W vs UAE-W Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Pakistan Women vs United Arab Emirates Women Asia Cup match.

PK-W vs UAE-W Live Streaming

The Women’s Asia Cup match between Pakistan Women and United Arab Emirates Women will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

PK-W vs UAE-W Match Details

The PK-W vs UAE-W match will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, on Sunday, October 9 at 1 pm IST.

PK-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Nida Dar

Vice-Captain: Sidra Ameen

Suggested Playing XI for PK-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Muneeba Ali, Theertha Satish

Batters: Bismah Maroof, Sidra Ameen, Kavisha Egodage

All-rounders: Nida Dar, Esha Rohit Oza, Omaima Sohail

Bowlers: Nashra Sandhu, Suraksha Kotte, Sadia Iqbal

Pakistan Women (PK-W) vs United Arab Emirates Women (UAE-W) Possible XIs

Pakistan Women Predicted Line-up: Muneeba Ali (wk), Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof (c), Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Sadia Iqbal, Tuba Hassan, Aiman Anwer, Nashra Sandhu

United Arab Emirates Women Predicted Line-up: Esha Rohit Oza, Theertha Satish (wk), Khushi Sharma, Chaya Mughal (c), Kavisha Egodage, Natasha Cherriath, Indhuja Nandakumar, Vaishnave Mahesh, Siya Gokhale, Mahika Gaur, Suraksha Kotte

