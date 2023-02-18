PK-W vs WI-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Saturday's Women’s T20 World Cup PK-W vs WI-W match, February 18, 6:30 pm IST

Coming off a dominating victory against Ireland, Pakistan Women’s cricket team will need to overcome West Indies in their upcoming fixture of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. The crucial Group B match is slated to take place on Sunday at Boland Park in Paarl. Pakistan started off the tournament with a disappointing loss against arch-rivals India but bounced back well in the Ireland game. Currently, they are in third place with 2 points. Hence, it is a must-win situation for the Bismah Maroof-led side to keep their semi-final hope alive.

On the other hand, West Indies have managed to win just one among their previous three appearances. The Caribbean brigade is reeling at the third spot in Group B.

In the last match, Pakistan dominated the proceeding and cinched a 70-run victory against Ireland. Wicketkeeper-batter Muneeba Ali lit up the show with a blistering knock of 102 runs in 68 deliveries. Riding on the opener’s contribution, the Asian unit reached a mammoth total of 165 runs. In reply, the Irish batting unit collapsed like a deck of cards as they were bowled out for 95.

West Indies also encountered Ireland in their latest fixture.The team successfully chased down a target of 138 runs in what can be called a close battle. Captain Hayley Matthews lit up the show with her unbeaten 66-run innings, building a concrete foundation for the chase. Among others, Chinelle Henry made an important contribution scoring 34 runs off 28 balls.

PK-W vs WI-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Saturday’s Women’s T20 World Cup match between Pakistan Women and West Indies Women:

Ahead of the T20 World Cup match between Pakistan Women and West Indies Women; here is everything you need to know:

PK-W vs WI-W Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women T20 World Cup match.

PK-W vs WI-W Live Streaming

The T20 World Cup match between Pakistan Women and West Indies Women will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

PK-W vs WI-W Match Details

The PK-W vs WI-W T20 World Cup match will be played at Boland Park, Paarl in South Africa on Saturday, February 19 at 6:30 pm IST.

PK-W vs WI-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ayesha Naseem

Vice-Captain: Hayley Matthews

Suggested Playing XI for PK-W vs WI-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Muneeba Ali

Batters: Shemaine Campbelle, Bismah Maroof, Ayesha Naseem, Stafanie Taylor

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews, Zaida James, Nida Dar

Bowlers: Shamilia Connell, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal

Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women Possible Starting XI:

Pakistan Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Muneeba Ali (wk), Bismah Maroof (c), Ayesha Naseem, Aliya Riaz, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Ameen, Javeria Khan, Nida Dar, Fatima Sana, Aiman Anwer, Nashra Sandhu

West Indies Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Rashada Williams, Stafanie Taylor, Hayley Matthews(C), Chinelle Henry, Shemaine Campbelle, Shabika Gajnabi, Aaliyah Alleyne, Zaida James, Shamilia Connell, Karishma Ramharack, Afy Fletche

