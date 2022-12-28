PKA vs BSK Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs for Pokhara Avengers vs Biratnagar Super Kings, Nepal T20 League, December 29

Pokhara Avengers will take on the Biratnagar Super Kings at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground on Thursday. Pokhara have had a tough season so far. They are still looking for their first victory after four games in the Nepal T20 league this term.

The Biratnagar Super Kings are also finding it tough this season. That being said, they defeated the Pokhara Avengers in the last match, which could give them a psychological edge going into this encounter.

Hussain Talat made an impressive half-century to give Super Kings an edge against Pokhara. He also shone in the bowling department, picking up two wickets at the expense of 33 runs in his spell of four overs. He won the Player of the Match award for his exploits on the day.

Biratnagar Super Kings would fancy themselves to win against Pokhara Avengers given the current momentum and track record against each other.

Ahead of the match between Pokhara Avengers and Biratnagar Super, here is all you need to know

When will the Nepal T20 League match Pokhara Avengers (PKA) vs Biratnagar Super (BSK) start?

The game is scheduled to be played on December 29, Thursday.

Where will the Nepal T20 League match Pokhara Avengers (PKA) vs Biratnagar Super (BSK) be played?

The Pokhara Avengers (PKA) vs Biratnagar Super (BSK) fixture will be played at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur.

What time will the Nepal T20 League match Pokhara Avengers (PKA) vs Biratnagar Super (BSK) begin?

The match will begin at 08:45 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Nepal T20 League match Pokhara Avengers (PKA) vs Biratnagar Super (BSK) match?

The Pokhara Avengers (PKA) vs Biratnagar Super (BSK) match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Nepal T20 League match Pokhara Avengers (PKA) vs Biratnagar Super (BSK) match?

The Pokhara Avengers (PKA) vs Biratnagar Super (BSK) match is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

The Pokhara Avengers (PKA) vs Biratnagar Super (BSK) team prediction

Captain: Hussain Talat

Vice-captain: Sikandar Raza

Suggested Playing XI for Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Upul Tharanga, Arjun Saud

Batter: Hussain Talat, Sharad Vesawkar, Aasif Sheikh

All-rounders: Kushal Malla, Sikandar Raza,

Bowlers: Pratis GC, Zahir Khan, Abhimanyu Mithun, Shahab Alam

Pokhara Avengers (PKA) vs Biratnagar Super (BSK) Possible Starting XI:

Pokhara Avengers probable playing XI: Zahir Khan, Ameer Hamza, Sharad Vesawkar, Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Siddhant Lohani, Upul Tharanga, Aasif Sheikh, Pratis GC, Abhimanyu Mithun, Mousom Dhakal.

Biratnagar Super probable playing XI: Pradeep Airee, Arjun Saud (wk), Hussain Talat, Andre McCarthy, Prithu Baskota, Bibek Yadav, Raj Nannan, Sikandar Raza, Rijan Dhakal, Keon Joseph, Shahab Alam.

