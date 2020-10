PKCC vs FCC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona, Pakcelona CC vs Fateh CC: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

PKCC vs FCC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / PKCC vs FCC Dream11 Best Picks / PKCC vs FCC Dream11 Captain / PKCC vs FCC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

Pakcelona CC will take on Fateh CC in the 12th match of the ongoing ECS T10 Barcelona on Wednesday at 08:30 pm IST. The two will meet for the first time in the tournament and both would want to score some points here. In the last match, FCC were lucky to get the win after they tied the score of 95 set by Bengali CC. In the end, FCC won the Golden Ball to clinch victory. They will need to perform much better in this match against PKCC. Any shortcomings will not go unpunished as PKCC have a strong team composition.

PKCC vs FCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Pakcelona CC vs Fateh CC Live Streaming

All matches of the ECS T10 Barcelona can be watched online on FanCode.

PKCC vs FCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Pakcelona CC vs Fateh CC: Live Score / Scorecard

PKCC vs FCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Pakcelona CC vs Fateh CC: Match Details

October 14 – 08:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona

ECS T10 Barcelona PKCC vs FCC Dream11 team for Pakcelona CC vs Fateh CC

ECS T10 Barcelona PKCC vs FCC Dream11 team for Pakcelona CC vs Fateh CC captain: Adeel Ahmed

ECS T10 Barcelona PKCC vs FCC Dream11 team for Pakcelona CC vs Fateh CC vice-captain: Ishtiaq Nazir

ECS T10 Barcelona PKCC vs FCC Dream11 team for Pakcelona CC vs Fateh CC wicketkeeper: Shahid Iqbal

ECS T10 Barcelona PKCC vs FCC Dream11 team for Pakcelona CC vs Fateh CC batsmen: Muhammad Iftikhar, Ishtiaq Nazir, Lakhvir Singh Vinty, Rajiv Singh

ECS T10 Barcelona PKCC vs FCC Dream11 team for Pakcelona CC vs Fateh CC all-rounders: Adalat Ali, Adeel Ahmed, Manvir Singh

ECS T10 Barcelona PKCC vs FCC Dream11 team for Pakcelona CC vs Fateh CC bowlers: Kuldeep Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Nouman Rukhsar

PKCC vs FCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Pakcelona CC playing 11 against Fateh CC: Muhammad Iftikhar, Ishtiaq Nazir, Jahanzaib Asghar, Shahid Iqbal (WK), Adalat Ali, Adeel Ahmed, Mansab Ali, Azeem Azam, Nouman Rukhsar, Moazzam Javed,

PKCC vs FCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Fateh CC playing 11 against Pakcelona CC: Manish Kumar Tokhi (WK), Lakhvir Singh Vinty, Manjinder Singh Lovely, Rajiv Singh, Randip Singh Daid, Hargurjit Singh, Shantanu Sharma Sonu, Happy Singh, Manvir Singh, Kuldeep Singh, Gurvinder Singh