PKCC vs KCC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona, Pakcelona CC vs Kings CC: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- Match 45 - 25 Oct, SunMatch Ended195/5(20.0) RR 9.75
MUM
RAJ196/2(20.0) RR 9.75
Rajasthan beat Mumbai by 8 wickets
- Match 44 - 25 Oct, SunMatch Ended145/6(20.0) RR 7.25
BLR
CHE150/2(20.0) RR 7.25
Chennai beat Bangalore by 8 wickets
- Match 46 - 26 Oct, MonUp Next
KKR
KXIP
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 47 - 27 Oct, TueUp Next
SRH
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 48 - 28 Oct, WedUp Next
MI
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 49 - 29 Oct, ThuUp Next
CSK
KKR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- 1st ODI - 30 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ZIM
10:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 50 - 30 Oct, FriUp Next
KXIP
RR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 51 - 31 Oct, SatUp Next
DC
MI
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 52 - 31 Oct, SatUp Next
RCB
SRH
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- 2nd ODI - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
10:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 53 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
CSK
KXIP
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 54 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
KKR
RR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 55 - 2 Nov, MonUp Next
DC
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
10:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 56 - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
SRH
MI
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- 1st T20I - 7 Nov, SatUp Next
PAK
ZIM
14:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 2nd T20I - 8 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
14:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
14:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
NZ
WI
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
18:00 IST - Paarl
- 3rd T20I - 30 Nov, MonUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd T20I - 1 Dec, TueUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:00 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 3rd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 4th Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 1st ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
07:30 IST - Perth
- 2nd ODI - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Melbourne
- 3rd ODI - 17 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Sydney
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
PKCC vs KCC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona, Pakcelona CC vs Kings CC: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
PKCC vs KCC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / PKCC vs KCC Dream11 Best Picks / PKCC vs KCC Dream11 Captain / PKCC vs KCC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: October 26, 2020, 12:06 PM IST
PKCC vs KCC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona, Pakcelona CC vs Kings CC: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | Pakcelona CC will face Kings CC in Match 41 of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Monday. With just two wins in five matches, PKCC are not in a position they would have liked to be in. Their last win came against Bengali CC, the weakest team of the tournament that has not won a single match so far. PKCC will need to do much more to have a chance against KCC, which is having a decent run. KCC has won three of the four matches it has played. A win here could take them to the second spot in the points table, replacing Badalona Shaheen CC, the team it defeated in the last match. The match will be played at 01:30 pm IST at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.
PKCC vs KCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Pakcelona CC vs Kings CC Live Streaming
All matches of the ECS T10 Barcelona can be watched online on FanCode.
PKCC vs KCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Pakcelona CC vs Kings CC: Live Score / Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
PKCC vs KCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Pakcelona CC vs Kings CC: Match Details
October 26 – 12:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona
ECS T10 Barcelona PKCC vs KCC Dream11 team for Pakcelona CC vs Kings CC
ECS T10 Barcelona PKCC vs KCC Dream11 team for Pakcelona CC vs Kings CC captain: Raja Khaliq-Ur-Rehman
ECS T10 Barcelona PKCC vs KCC Dream11 team for Pakcelona CC vs Kings CC vice-captain: Shahzad Khan
ECS T10 Barcelona PKCC vs KCC Dream11 team for Pakcelona CC vs Kings CC wicketkeeper: Jubed Miah
ECS T10 Barcelona PKCC vs KCC Dream11 team for Pakcelona CC vs Kings CC batsmen: Ramiz Mehmood, Raja Khaliq-Ur-Rehman, Kamrul Islam Foysol, Sofiqul Islam
ECS T10 Barcelona PKCC vs KCC Dream11 team for Pakcelona CC vs Kings CC all-rounders: MD Rahul, Shahedur Rahman, Shahzad Khan
ECS T10 Barcelona PKCC vs KCC Dream11 team for Pakcelona CC vs Kings CC bowlers: Khurram Javeed , Azeem Azam, Moynul Islam
PKCC vs KCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Pakcelona CC playing 11 against Kings CC: Ramiz Mehmood, Raja Khaliq-Ur-Rehman, Qaiser Zulfiqar, Ishtiaq Nazir, Shahzad Khan, Shahid Iqbal (WK), Raja Waqas Shahzad, Adeel Ahmed, Muhammad Adnan, Khurram Javeed , Azeem Azam
PKCC vs KCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Kings CC playing 11 against Pakcelona CC: Jubed Miah (WK), Kamrul Islam Foysol, Sofiqul Islam, Shakil Mia, Moshiur Rahman, MD Rahul, Shahedur Rahman, MD Shofi Ahmed, Moynul Islam, Hussain Aminul
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking