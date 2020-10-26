PKCC vs KCC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / PKCC vs KCC Dream11 Best Picks / PKCC vs KCC Dream11 Captain / PKCC vs KCC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

PKCC vs KCC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona, Pakcelona CC vs Kings CC: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | Pakcelona CC will face Kings CC in Match 41 of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Monday. With just two wins in five matches, PKCC are not in a position they would have liked to be in. Their last win came against Bengali CC, the weakest team of the tournament that has not won a single match so far. PKCC will need to do much more to have a chance against KCC, which is having a decent run. KCC has won three of the four matches it has played. A win here could take them to the second spot in the points table, replacing Badalona Shaheen CC, the team it defeated in the last match. The match will be played at 01:30 pm IST at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

October 26 – 12:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona

ECS T10 Barcelona PKCC vs KCC Dream11 team for Pakcelona CC vs Kings CC captain: Raja Khaliq-Ur-Rehman

ECS T10 Barcelona PKCC vs KCC Dream11 team for Pakcelona CC vs Kings CC vice-captain: Shahzad Khan

ECS T10 Barcelona PKCC vs KCC Dream11 team for Pakcelona CC vs Kings CC wicketkeeper: Jubed Miah

ECS T10 Barcelona PKCC vs KCC Dream11 team for Pakcelona CC vs Kings CC batsmen: Ramiz Mehmood, Raja Khaliq-Ur-Rehman, Kamrul Islam Foysol, Sofiqul Islam

ECS T10 Barcelona PKCC vs KCC Dream11 team for Pakcelona CC vs Kings CC all-rounders: MD Rahul, Shahedur Rahman, Shahzad Khan

ECS T10 Barcelona PKCC vs KCC Dream11 team for Pakcelona CC vs Kings CC bowlers: Khurram Javeed , Azeem Azam, Moynul Islam

PKCC vs KCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Pakcelona CC playing 11 against Kings CC: Ramiz Mehmood, Raja Khaliq-Ur-Rehman, Qaiser Zulfiqar, Ishtiaq Nazir, Shahzad Khan, Shahid Iqbal (WK), Raja Waqas Shahzad, Adeel Ahmed, Muhammad Adnan, Khurram Javeed , Azeem Azam

PKCC vs KCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Kings CC playing 11 against Pakcelona CC: Jubed Miah (WK), Kamrul Islam Foysol, Sofiqul Islam, Shakil Mia, Moshiur Rahman, MD Rahul, Shahedur Rahman, MD Shofi Ahmed, Moynul Islam, Hussain Aminul

