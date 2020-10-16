- Match 31 - 15 Oct, ThuMatch Ended171/6(20.0) RR 8.55
PKCC vs UCC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona, Pakcelona CC vs United CC Girona: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
PKCC vs UCC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / PKCC vs UCC Dream11 Best Picks / PKCC vs UCC Dream11 Captain / PKCC vs UCC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: October 16, 2020, 3:26 PM IST
Pakcelona CC will clash with United CC Girona in the 19th match of the ongoing ECS T10 Barcelona on Friday.|It will be the first of two matches that PKCC have to play today and they would be looking to assert their dominance over their opponent. They can draw confidence from their last match, which they convincingly won against Fateh CC by 31 runs. They stand third in the points table. Just below them is UCC with a win loss record of 1-1. They have a chance here to jump ahead of their opponents with a win.
The match will be played at 04:30 pm IST at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.
PKCC vs UCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Pakcelona CC vs United CC Girona Live Streaming
All matches of the ECS T10 Barcelona can be watched online on FanCode.
PKCC vs UCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Pakcelona CC vs United CC Girona: Live Score / Scorecard
PKCC vs UCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Pakcelona CC vs United CC Girona: Match Details
October 16 – 04:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona
ECS T10 Barcelona PKCC vs UCC Dream11 team for Pakcelona CC vs United CC Girona
ECS T10 Barcelona PKCC vs UCC Dream11 team for Pakcelona CC vs United CC Girona captain: Ishtiaq Nazir
ECS T10 Barcelona PKCC vs UCC Dream11 team for Pakcelona CC vs United CC Girona vice-captain: Sumair Safdar Khan
ECS T10 Barcelona PKCC vs UCC Dream11 team for Pakcelona CC vs United CC Girona wicketkeeper: Adil Ali
ECS T10 Barcelona PKCC vs UCC Dream11 team for Pakcelona CC vs United CC Girona batsmen: Qaiser Zulfiqar, Ishtiaq Nazir, Aziz Mohammad
ECS T10 Barcelona PKCC vs UCC Dream11 team for Pakcelona CC vs United CC Girona all-rounders: Sumair Safdar Khan, Paramvir Singh, Adeel Ahmed, Muhammad Adnan
ECS T10 Barcelona PKCC vs UCC Dream11 team for Pakcelona CC vs United CC Girona bowlers: Nouman Rukhsar, Muhammad Sheraz, Hikmat Khan
PKCC vs UCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Pakcelona CC playing 11 against United CC Girona: Qaiser Zulfiqar, Ishtiaq Nazir, Ramiz Mehmood, Jahanzaib Asghar (WK), Adeel Ahmed, Muhammad Adnan, Muhammad Asim Butt, Khurram Javeed, Nouman Rukhsar, Moazzam Javed
PKCC vs UCC ECS T10 Barcelona, United CC Girona playing 11 against Pakcelona CC: Aziz Mohammad, Khalid Ahmadi, Muhammad Ehsan, Mirza Imtiaz Asghar, Adil Ali (WK), Sumair Safdar Khan, Paramvir Singh, Amar Shakoor Jan, Muhammad Sheraz, Kamran Muhammad, Hikmat Khan
