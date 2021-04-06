CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » PL 2021: Pat Cummins Recalls Favourite IPL Moment, Praises Gautam Gambhir

PL 2021: Pat Cummins Recalls Favourite IPL Moment, Praises Gautam Gambhir

PL 2021: Pat Cummins Recalls Favourite IPL Moment, Praises Gautam Gambhir

Cummins along with KKR will be seen in action on April 11 when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai in their first game of the IPL 2021 season.

Kolkata Knight Riders’ pacer Pat Cummins is currently in quarantine in Chennai after reaching India on April 2 from Sydney. He has loads of time to do other stuff before he finally gets down to training with the squad ahead of this year’s Indian Premier League, which is starting on April 9 in Chennai.

Cummins, who was KKR’s most expensive buy ever in the IPL 2020 auction at INR 15.5 crore, answered some questions on social media which the fans asked. The cricketer recalled his first stint with KKR when he won the IPL under the captaincy of Gautam Gambhir in 2014. The 27-year-old also praised Gambhir’s aggressive captaincy style.

“Favourite moment was my first IPL in 2014 with Kolkata winning the title,” Cummins said during an Instagram live from his hotel room. He also mentioned that seeing thousands of fan cheering up on the streets was a special moment.

“Enjoyed playing under GG (Gautam Gambhir). He was always really aggressive as a captain which I loved,” Cummins added.

The Aussie pacer also said that he enjoys watching Jasprit Bumrah bowl and mentioned Kamlesh Nagarkoti’s name from the KKR side when a fan asked which players he likes to see bowl.

Cummins had a decent IPL last season in the United Arab Emirates but didn’t live up to the price tag, many would say. He took 12 wickets and scored 146 runs from 14 matches for Kolkata as the two-time champions finished fifth and missed out on a playoff spot because of net run rate.

KKR will be banking on their prized asset to do well for them this year along with other senior members of the squad like Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik, Sunil Narine and captain Eoin Morgan.

The key to making the last four will be consistency and stability, something the side lacked last year with loads of chopping and changing, thus, making life difficult for themselves.

Cummins along with KKR will be seen in action on April 11 when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai in their first game of the IPL 2021 season.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches