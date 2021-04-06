PL 2021: Pat Cummins Recalls Favourite IPL Moment, Praises Gautam Gambhir

Kolkata Knight Riders’ pacer Pat Cummins is currently in quarantine in Chennai after reaching India on April 2 from Sydney. He has loads of time to do other stuff before he finally gets down to training with the squad ahead of this year’s Indian Premier League, which is starting on April 9 in Chennai.

Cummins, who was KKR’s most expensive buy ever in the IPL 2020 auction at INR 15.5 crore, answered some questions on social media which the fans asked. The cricketer recalled his first stint with KKR when he won the IPL under the captaincy of Gautam Gambhir in 2014. The 27-year-old also praised Gambhir’s aggressive captaincy style.

“Favourite moment was my first IPL in 2014 with Kolkata winning the title,” Cummins said during an Instagram live from his hotel room. He also mentioned that seeing thousands of fan cheering up on the streets was a special moment.

“Enjoyed playing under GG (Gautam Gambhir). He was always really aggressive as a captain which I loved,” Cummins added.

The Aussie pacer also said that he enjoys watching Jasprit Bumrah bowl and mentioned Kamlesh Nagarkoti’s name from the KKR side when a fan asked which players he likes to see bowl.

Cummins had a decent IPL last season in the United Arab Emirates but didn’t live up to the price tag, many would say. He took 12 wickets and scored 146 runs from 14 matches for Kolkata as the two-time champions finished fifth and missed out on a playoff spot because of net run rate.

KKR will be banking on their prized asset to do well for them this year along with other senior members of the squad like Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik, Sunil Narine and captain Eoin Morgan.

The key to making the last four will be consistency and stability, something the side lacked last year with loads of chopping and changing, thus, making life difficult for themselves.

Cummins along with KKR will be seen in action on April 11 when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai in their first game of the IPL 2021 season.