Plan Was to Simply Bat Without Thinking of Runs: Rahane After Debut County Ton

"I am really happy, especially the way I batted. I was really confident and wanted to make it count. My plan was to just bat, bat and bat. I wasn't thinking about runs. I just wanted to be there and take my team to a good position and that really worked this morning," Rahane said, talking to ESPNCricinfo.
His innings was filled with fluent timing. He even faced the likes of England's senior pacer, Stuart Broad and Jake Ball but never looked out of comfort. He showed great discipline and played the ball on its merit.
"That (discipline) is really important in England. I have been talking to my teammates about the batting plans and that really worked for me. I just had a simple game plan-wanted to play close to my body and as late as possible," he added.
Rahane, who had managed just 10 runs in the first innings of the Division One game against Nottinghamshire, smashed 119 runs off 197 balls in the second innings on Day Three of the match. His innings was studded with 14 glorious boundaries.
Rahane became the third Indian cricketer to score a century on debut in the County Championship. Piyush Chawla (for Sussex in 2009) and Murali Vijay (for Essex in 2018) are the two others in this list.
He also backed Virat Kohli's men to lift the World Cup which is being held in England.
"Definitely, I am going to back the Indian team. We have a very strong side going into the World Cup. So, I am sure the Indian team will do well," said Rahane.
Two-time champions India will begin their tournament campaign on June 5 against South Africa. Before that, they will play two practice matches against New Zealand (May 25) and Bangladesh (May 28).
First Published: May 23, 2019, 1:00 PM IST