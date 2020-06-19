Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

Planning Gelnn Maxwell's Dismissals With MS Dhoni Helped: Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal also said that, Maxwell had opted for an attacking approach against him from the word go.

Cricketnext Staff |June 19, 2020, 3:34 PM IST
Planning Gelnn Maxwell's Dismissals With MS Dhoni Helped: Yuzvendra Chahal

India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal told teammates Kuldeep Yadav and Mayank Agarwal that it was former captain MS Dhoni who helped him get the upper hand over his Australian rival Glen Maxwell.

Speaking on Open Nets with Mayank Agarwal on BCCI.tv, Chahal recalled an incident involving MS Dhoni that helped him get the better of explosive Australian batsman Glenn Maxwell. Mayank asked Chahal about his rivalry with Glenn Maxwell from a series when Australia toured India for a five-match One-day International and three-match Twenty20 International series in 2017.

Chahal said that he had planned with Dhoni to bowl wide of off stump to the big hitting Glenn Maxwell to stop him from clearing the ropes.

"Me and Mahi bhai had planned to bowl him wide of off stump. I thought he will come down the track and that is why I threw the ball much wider and got the wicket," Chahal explained Maxwell's dismissal from the third ODI of that series.

Chahal also said that, Maxwell had opted for an attacking approach against him from the word go.

"He was impatient in that series and used to attack me as soon as I came into bowl. I had a chat with Mahi bhai on how to tackle this. He replied we'll mix it up and won't show him the wide delivery. So that when I bowl the ball outside off stump, it should be a wicket-taking delivery," Chahal recalled MS Dhoni's words.

Chahal removed Maxwell thrice in the 50-over format and once in the second T20I on that tour.

In that series, India won the ODIs 4-1 while the T20I series ended at 1-1 after the final game was washed out without a ball being bowled.

Glenn MaxwellIndia vs AustraliaKuldeep Yadavmayank agarwalMS Dhoniyuzvendra chahal

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK v ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more