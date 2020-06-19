Planning Gelnn Maxwell's Dismissals With MS Dhoni Helped: Yuzvendra Chahal

India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal told teammates Kuldeep Yadav and Mayank Agarwal that it was former captain MS Dhoni who helped him get the upper hand over his Australian rival Glen Maxwell.
Speaking on Open Nets with Mayank Agarwal on BCCI.tv, Chahal recalled an incident involving MS Dhoni that helped him get the better of explosive Australian batsman Glenn Maxwell. Mayank asked Chahal about his rivalry with Glenn Maxwell from a series when Australia toured India for a five-match One-day International and three-match Twenty20 International series in 2017.
Chahal said that he had planned with Dhoni to bowl wide of off stump to the big hitting Glenn Maxwell to stop him from clearing the ropes.
Open Nets with Mayank ft. Chahal and KuldeepIt was a laugh riot 😅😂 when the spin twins @imkuldeep18 and @yuzi_chahal reunited. Watch the fun chat in this segment of Open Nets with @mayankcricket Full 📽️📽️ https://t.co/eCJRLJ8dIJ pic.twitter.com/dGMua2D8kB— BCCI (@BCCI) June 19, 2020
"Me and Mahi bhai had planned to bowl him wide of off stump. I thought he will come down the track and that is why I threw the ball much wider and got the wicket," Chahal explained Maxwell's dismissal from the third ODI of that series.
Chahal also said that, Maxwell had opted for an attacking approach against him from the word go.
"He was impatient in that series and used to attack me as soon as I came into bowl. I had a chat with Mahi bhai on how to tackle this. He replied we'll mix it up and won't show him the wide delivery. So that when I bowl the ball outside off stump, it should be a wicket-taking delivery," Chahal recalled MS Dhoni's words.
Chahal removed Maxwell thrice in the 50-over format and once in the second T20I on that tour.
In that series, India won the ODIs 4-1 while the T20I series ended at 1-1 after the final game was washed out without a ball being bowled.
