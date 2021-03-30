Play Halted Due to Lack of Revised DLS Target! Confusion Surrounds Bangladesh - New Zealand T20I

In a rare and bizarre incident, the second T20I match between New Zealand and Bangladesh on Tuesday was briefly stopped due to lack of a revised target under the Duckworth Lewis Stern Method. There was confusion over what the target Bangladesh were chasing would be. When the chase started, Bangladesh were set to chase 148 in 16 overs, revised as per DLS.

However, after 1.3 overs, play was paused for around five minutes as the authorities did some calculations to revise the target to 170 runs in 16 overs. Play then resumed after match referee Jeff Crowe and on-field umpires Chris Brown and Chris Gaffaney conveyed the target to both sides.

Understandably, the on field confusion spilled over to fans and supporters. New Zealand allrounder Jimmy Neesham was among the ones to question the drama.

How is it possible to start a run chase without knowing what you’re chasing? Crazy stuff. #NZvBAN — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) March 30, 2021

Earlier, New Zealand made 173 for 5 in 17.5 overs with Glenn Phillipsunbeaten on 58 runs as rain played spoilsport in the first innings. Daryl Mitchell made an unbeaten 34 off 16 balls.

Sourmya Sarkar led Banglaedesh’s chase with 51 off 27 but they managed only 142 for 7 in 16 overs.

Mahmudullah, the Bangladesh captain, did make a big fuss about the revised target.

“There was some confusion, and the DLS kept changing, but that can happen in the game. First ten overs we were on track but we didn’t finish well enough. I think Naim and Soumya gave us momentum, but Phillips and Sodhi were extremely good and we couldn’t capitalize on their overs, and if we capitalize on those chances, we can go on to win. Taskin took a brilliant catch, and that gave us a lot of confidence, but it’s important to finish well in the T20 format. Our top order has been great, and hopefully we take that positive into the next game,” he said after the game.