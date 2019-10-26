Play Hard on the Field, but Be Up for a Laugh off it: Virat Kohli
Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday shared a throwback picture of him sharing a laugh with England limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan and former South Africa star AB de Villiers and asserted how cricket has given him friends both on and off the field.
