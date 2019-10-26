Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Match 2: GIB VS POR

live
GIB GIB
POR POR

Abu Dhabi

26 Oct, 201912:15 IST

Match 36: BER VS NED

upcoming
BER BER
NED NED

Dubai

26 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Match 3: ESP VS GIB

upcoming
ESP ESP
GIB GIB

Dubai

26 Oct, 201915:45 IST

Match 4: ESP VS POR

upcoming
ESP ESP
POR POR

Dubai

26 Oct, 201919:15 IST

Play Hard on the Field, but Be Up for a Laugh off it: Virat Kohli

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday shared a throwback picture of him sharing a laugh with England limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan and former South Africa star AB de Villiers and asserted how cricket has given him friends both on and off the field.

IANS |October 26, 2019, 2:53 PM IST
"The beautiful thing about sport is that rivalries stay on the field and just with a smile and an open mind all tension between athletes can be put to rest. Play hard on the field but always be up for a laugh off it. What a blessing to have gotten to know so many amazing people through sport," Kohli said in an Instagram post along with a picture of him laughing with Morgan and de Villiers.

Kohli shares a great camaraderie with de Villiers as they both play for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League.

The 30-year-old has been rested for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Bangladesh beginning November 3. Rohit Sharma will be leading the side in his absence.

"He will be skipping the T20 series as he has been playing non-stop and needs a break considering that he has been part of the Australia series, the IPL, the World Cup, the tour of West Indies and now the series against South Africa. Managing the workload of the players, especially those playing all formats, is something that is a priority with this team to ensure that the players are fresh and on the top of their game at all times," a source in the team management had said.

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 36 T20 | Sat, 26 Oct, 2019

NED v BER
Dubai

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 T20 | Sat, 26 Oct, 2019

GIB v ESP
Dubai

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Sat, 26 Oct, 2019

POR v ESP
Dubai All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
