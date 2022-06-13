'Play Him Till World Cup': Gautam Gambhir Wants India to Persist With 'Fearless' Batter

With a host of senior Indian cricketers rested from the ongoing T20I series against South Africa at home, the team management has given chance to several youngsters to lay their claim for a spot in the shortest format. With this, the selectors are hoping to widen the pool of players from which they can shortlist a squad for the T20 World Cup set to be played later this year in Australia.

India vs South Africa 2022: Schedule | News | Photos

Among the several claimants is the young Ishan Kishan who has been quite impressive in the first two T20Is while opening the innings. In the series opener he struck a superb 48-ball 76 and in the second, made 21-ball 34.

However, Ishan isn’t the first-choice opener. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are the two designated openers and once they return to the fold, there will be a big question over where Ishan fits in – will he be demoted in the batting order or dropped from the eleven altogether and called as and when required?

Also Read: Shreyas Explains Why Axar was Sent Ahead of Karthik

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir, who played a vital role in bringing home the T20 and ODI World Cups, feels that Ishan should be part of the plan whether or not he scores runs.

“The question is, when KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli return, will the Indian team persist with them? Because you always talk about x-factor and about having a fearless approach. Whether he (Ishan) scores runs or not, he brings in that fearless approach. Will they be tempted to start with him and Rohit and play KL Rahul in the middle order?” Gambhir said on Star Sports.

But I would want to persist with him in Australian conditions where there will be bouncy wickets and he loves to pull off the backfoot and he hits the length ball very well. I think they should persist with him for this T20 World Cup. If he is in the scheme of things they play him till the World Cup,” he added.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here