Play My Best When I am Patient – Steve Smith After Slowest First-class Ton

Days after producing one of the finest T20 knocks against Pakistan, Steve Smith prepared himself for the upcoming Tests with his slowest first-class century against Western Australia in the Sheffield Shield.
The 290 balls it took him to reach the milestone are the most he's ever faced to reach triple figures, 'eclipsing' his marathon 261-ball ton at the Gabba in the opening Test of the 2017-18 Ashes series.
"After playing the T20s it was about coming back and getting back into that red-ball cricket and finding the right way to go about it," Smith was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.
"I was a bit slower than I would have liked but it wasn't easy. The wicket was pretty slow.
"It's probably the way I play my best, when I'm just patient and playing each ball on its merit. They bowled some pretty good spells and didn't let me score too much.
"I just hung in there. I just had to grind it out.”
Smith batting for as long as he did not only spells danger for Pakistan’s bowlers, but is a testament to his ability to adapt to a variety of situations.
Smith, who single-handedly almost held Australia’s batting together in a gruelling Ashes series, was finally dismissed after six hours for 103 by Marcus Stoinis.
"I didn't feel as though I hit it but that happens in cricket, you've just got to move on," said Smith.
Now, however, Smith looks ready to resume his run-scoring feats when he plays his first home Test since returning from his 12-month ban earlier this year.
"I like playing cricket at the Gabba. Australia's got a great record there," he said.
"I'm excited about getting back out there and playing some Test cricket in front of the home fans."
