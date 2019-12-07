Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: WI VS IND

live
WI WI
IND IND

Hyderabad RGIS

06 Dec, 201919:00 IST

2nd T20I: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Thiruvananthapuram GIS

08 Dec, 201919:00 IST

3rd T20I: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Wankhede, Mumbai

11 Dec, 201919:00 IST

1st ODI: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Chennai

15 Dec, 201913:30 IST

Play Suspended in Sheffield Shield Match Due to Dangerous MCG Pitch

Play was suspended indefinitely Saturday during a domestic game due to a dangerous pitch at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, just weeks before it is due to host the traditional Boxing Day Test.

AFP |December 7, 2019, 1:03 PM IST
Play Suspended in Sheffield Shield Match Due to Dangerous MCG Pitch

Melbourne: Play was suspended indefinitely Saturday during a domestic game due to a dangerous pitch at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, just weeks before it is due to host the traditional Boxing Day Test.

A decision to call off play was made on day one of the Sheffield Shield clash between Victoria and Western Australia after several batsmen were hit by rising deliveries.

"The Sheffield Shield match at the MCG has been suspended indefinitely," Cricket Australia tweeted.

It said on its website that the move followed talks between the umpires and captains Peter Handscomb and Shaun Marsh.

Marsh was among the batsmen to be battered multiple times by balls from fast bowlers that rose sharply and unexpectedly on the lively pitch.

One that caught Marcus Stoinis in the ribs proved the final straw.

The match is the last one at the MCG before the second Test between Australia and New Zealand on December 26, giving cricket officials little time to rectify the issue.

In recent times the pitch has been criticised for being lifeless.

After the Boxing Day Test against England in 2017, the International Cricket Council rated it "poor" for offering little for the bowlers.

MCGsheffield shield

Related stories

Glenn Maxwell Trains With Victoria State Side on Comeback Trail
Cricketnext Staff | December 5, 2019, 11:23 AM IST

Glenn Maxwell Trains With Victoria State Side on Comeback Trail

Bancroft Dropped as Australia Announce Squad For New Zealand Test Series
Cricketnext Staff | December 3, 2019, 8:32 AM IST

Bancroft Dropped as Australia Announce Squad For New Zealand Test Series

David Warner's Innings a Special Moment for Australia: Paine
Cricketnext Staff | December 2, 2019, 5:07 PM IST

David Warner's Innings a Special Moment for Australia: Paine

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 08 Dec, 2019

WI v IND
Thiruvananthapuram GIS

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Wed, 11 December, 2019

WI v IND
Wankhede, Mumbai

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sun, 15 December, 2019

WI v IND
Chennai All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more