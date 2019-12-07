Melbourne: Play was suspended indefinitely Saturday during a domestic game due to a dangerous pitch at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, just weeks before it is due to host the traditional Boxing Day Test.
A decision to call off play was made on day one of the Sheffield Shield clash between Victoria and Western Australia after several batsmen were hit by rising deliveries.
"The Sheffield Shield match at the MCG has been suspended indefinitely," Cricket Australia tweeted.
It said on its website that the move followed talks between the umpires and captains Peter Handscomb and Shaun Marsh.
Marsh was among the batsmen to be battered multiple times by balls from fast bowlers that rose sharply and unexpectedly on the lively pitch.
One that caught Marcus Stoinis in the ribs proved the final straw.
The match is the last one at the MCG before the second Test between Australia and New Zealand on December 26, giving cricket officials little time to rectify the issue.
In recent times the pitch has been criticised for being lifeless.
After the Boxing Day Test against England in 2017, the International Cricket Council rated it "poor" for offering little for the bowlers.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Play Suspended in Sheffield Shield Match Due to Dangerous MCG Pitch
Play was suspended indefinitely Saturday during a domestic game due to a dangerous pitch at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, just weeks before it is due to host the traditional Boxing Day Test.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | December 5, 2019, 11:23 AM IST
Glenn Maxwell Trains With Victoria State Side on Comeback Trail
Cricketnext Staff | December 3, 2019, 8:32 AM IST
Bancroft Dropped as Australia Announce Squad For New Zealand Test Series
Cricketnext Staff | December 2, 2019, 5:07 PM IST
David Warner's Innings a Special Moment for Australia: Paine
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 08 Dec, 2019
WI v INDThiruvananthapuram GIS
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Wed, 11 December, 2019
WI v INDWankhede, Mumbai
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sun, 15 December, 2019
WI v INDChennai All Fixtures
Team Rankings