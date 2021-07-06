Play Tests Or Go Home: Shoaib Akhtar Slams Players For Quitting Test Cricket

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar came down hard on players quitting Test cricket in order to play limited-overs cricket. Mohammad Amir has already announced his retirement from all forms of the game last December a year after he quit Test cricket at the age of 27.

Apart from Amir, Wahab Riaz has also reportedly made up his mind to focus on playing more limited-overs cricket and move away from the rigours of first-class cricket.

This recent trend has not gone down well with Akhtar who said that had things been under his command he would have mandated players to play red-ball cricket before any other format.

“If the policies were in my hand, I would have told the players that if you want to play for Pakistan then you have to play Test cricket. I will manage you, I will make you a star. I want 12 Tests in a year and I will make you train and teach you,” Shoaib said.

He went on to say that he would ask the players to go home and take rest and they would not be allowed to play T20Is as well for Pakistan if they refuse to play in Test cricket. Speaking on his Youtube channel, he further said that the younger players should be groomed and invested into a lot more if they were to help Pakistan cricket in the future.

There has been a lot of unrest in Pakistan cricket over some time now. Amir had quit cricket citing differences with the management while several former players have criticised the selection process and the power exerted by Misbah-ul-Haq. Barring the home series win against South Africa, Pakistan did not have the best of times touring abroad and they are now prepared to take on England in a limited-overs series.

