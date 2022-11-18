'Play the Guy Who’s Naturally Destructive': EX-India Opener Questions Prithvi Shaw’s Absence from NZ Tour

Former India opener Aakash Chopra has questioned the exclusion of Prithvi Shaw from the Indian squad for the New Zealand series. Since the seniors like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, etc. headed back home after the T20 World Cup Down Under, the selection committee named a bunch of youngsters for the tour. However, they overlooked Shaw once again despite the fact that the youngster has been among the runs in the domestic circuit.

Chopra, in a tweet, said that Shaw’s presence could have given India an extra edge in the powerplays; something that has been a weak link for the team in the shortest format of the game. He added that it was the right moment to play someone who is naturally destructive in his approach. The Indian team has been under fire for its slow scoring rate in the powerful. In the T20 World Cup earlier this month, the Men in Blue appeared to be struggling in getting off to a good start.

The more you look at the current India squad for the #NzvInd series, the more you wonder why Prithvi Shaw isn’t a part of it. You want to change the style of play in PP overs, this is THE opportunity to play the guy who’s naturally destructive.— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 18, 2022

Shaw failed to get a call-up for the New Zealand series despite a good run in the domestic series.

In the 2022-23 edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he produced brilliant performances scoring 285 runs from seven matches at an average of 47.50 and a strike rate of 191.27 with one century and one half-century.

Commenting on Prithvi Shaw’s exclusion from the team, BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma said that they were in constant touch with him, and the batter will soon get his chance. “He (Shaw) will definitely get his chance. The selectors are in constant touch with him, talking to him, he is doing well, and he will get his chances very soon," Sharma told the media while announcing the squad for the New Zealand tour.

Following their disappointing exit from T20 World Cup, India will be eager to make a statement when they face the Kiwis in a three-match T20i and ODI series.

The selectors have fielded many young players for the series to showcase their potential on the international level. The teams saw the inclusion of Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill. Team India will be looking for a new aggressive approach with the next T20 World Cup in mind.

The side will be led by Hardik Pandya in the shortest format of the game. Shikhar Dhawan will be taking up the leadership duties in the 50-over format. Rishabh Pant has been appointed the vice-captain for the tour.

