CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » Play To Win, Home Dominance Make New Zealand Top Test Nation

Play To Win, Home Dominance Make New Zealand Top Test Nation

A playtowin culture and dominance at home have propelled New Zealand to the top of the official test cricket rankings for the first time after a crushing win over Pakistan, helped in no small part by having the world's best batsman.

  • Reuters
  • Updated: January 7, 2021, 1:14 PM IST
Play To Win, Home Dominance Make New Zealand Top Test Nation

A play-to-win culture and dominance at home have propelled New Zealand to the top of the official test cricket rankings for the first time after a crushing win over Pakistan, helped in no small part by having the world’s best batsman.

The Black Caps, under Kane Williamson’s inspiring captaincy, completed a 2-0 series sweep against Pakistan on Wednesday to dethrone trans Tasman rivals Australia.

World Test Championship: Battle to Final Heats Up, Here's What India Needs to do to Qualify

With just 4.9 million people, fewer than Mumbai, Sydney or London, the feat confirmed New Zealand’s steady rise across all forms of cricket, having also reached the finals of the last two ODI World Cups.

Kyle Jamieson Continues to Grow into New Zealand's Most Potent Test Weapon

Their new status is the culmination of a process which had started under former captain Brendon McCullum, said Williamson, who dominated with the bat against Pakistan to confirm his No. 1 status.

“Obviously under Brendon the drastic changes in terms of the culture started things off to a large extent,” Williamson said after Wednesday’s victory in Christchurch, referring to the team’s more aggressive approach to the game.

“There’s been a lot of hard work over a lot of matches and trainings,” he added.

With the rankings spread over a number of seasons, New Zealand’s rise has been helped by its dominance on home soil, where it is unbeaten since being bested by South Africa in March 2017.

The Black Caps now have the highest winning percentage among test teams since then, after playing eight of their last 11 series at home and winning each of them, including twice against England.

Williamson, meanwhile, has led from the front, ending 2020 as the No. 1 world batsman and scoring his fourth double century against Pakistan.

His team are now also in contention for one of two berths in June’s inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) final at Lord’s.

With a slightly different scoring system, Australia lead the WTC table with 76.7 percentage points, followed by India on 72.2% and New Zealand on 70%.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 3198 118
2 Australia 3028 116
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 South Africa 2499 96
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches