'Played with Bleeding Finger-nail, Feeling Was Surreal': Unadkat Shares Emotional Post Ahead of 100th FC Game

By: Cricketnext Staff

Edited By: Aakash Biswas

News18.com

Last Updated: January 16, 2023, 23:05 IST

Rajkot, India

Jaydev Unadkat set to play his 100th First-class game (Photo: Jaydev Unadkat / Twitter)

Ahead of his 100th First-class game, Unadkat came up with a heart-warming post on social media, sharing several pictures from his cricketing journey

All eyes will be on Jaydev Unadkat when his team Saurashtra takes on Andhra Pradesh in their next Ranji Trophy fixture on Tuesday in Rajkot. The left-arm pacer will be playing his 100th First-class game as the Elite Group B table toppers look to continue their winning spree in the tournament.

Saurashtra have been phenomenal throughout the ongoing season of the Ranji Trophy. So far they have won three games – against Mumbai, Delhi and Hyderabad and drawn two matches – against Assam and Maharashtra, being one of the seven undefeated teams in the tournament.

Ahead of his 100th First-class game, Unadkat came up with a heart-warming post on social media, sharing several pictures from his cricketing journey.

“On the eve of my 100th first-class game, I want to take a moment and reflect on this journey which has been filled with emotions, passion & pride!

“I remember the moment when i made my first-class debut vividly. I had injured my bowling finger a day before the game,” Unadkat tweeted.

In another tweet, the left-arm quick wrote, “I so wanted to play & make my debut. I did play with a bleeding finger-nail, and gosh, that feeling was surreal! Today, 12 years & 7 months later, I can proudly say that I played 99 games with the same approach and passion that I had when I played the 1st match!”

“…Before I step on the field tomorrow, while I would be grateful to the almighty & to a lot of people, I would be proud of myself for this once, for this was a goal that was close to my heart! Major bucket-list ticked off,” the last post of Unadkat’s Twitter thread read.

Unakad recently made a comeback in the Indian Test team after more than a decade. He played just his second Test last month, against Bangladesh in Dhaka, since making his international debut in 2010. It took him 13 years to pick his maiden Test wicket, pocketing 3 wickets on his return. He has also been named in the squad for the first two Tests against Australia at home, next month.

In 99 First-class games, the Saurashtra captain has 370 wickets which includes 21 5-wicket hauls. He also 1829 runs to his credit at an average of 18.85.

first published:January 16, 2023, 22:57 IST
last updated:January 16, 2023, 23:05 IST
