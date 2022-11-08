'Played 200-250 Domestic Games Before Debut, Knows His Game': Ex-Pak Captain's Massive Praise for Suryakumar

Suryakumar Yadav has been garnering praise from different corners of the world following his ravishing knock against Zimbabwe on Sunday. India looked in all sorts of trouble after losing KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, and Rishabh Pant in quick succession. But it was Suryakumar who showed up and rescued the innings along with all-rounder Hardik Pandya. In the end, the Men in Blue won the game by 71 runs while the dashing Mumbai batter bagged the ‘Player of the Match’ award for scoring an unbeaten 25-ball 61.

Before India’s game in Melbourne, Pakistan took on Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval which turned out to be a virtual quarterfinal after South Africa lost to the Netherlands. Wicketkeeper-batter Muhammad Rizwan once again looked rusty during his run-a-ball 32 which initially hurt the team in the chase of 128 until Mohammad Haris uplifted it.

The individual performances of Suryakumar and Rizwan sparked the debate once again that who’s the better batter in the shortest format. Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi shared his opinion and said Surya knows his game very well and he doesn’t even leave the good deliveries.

“The most important thing about Suryakumar is that he played 200-250 matches in the domestic circuit before coming to international cricket. He knows his game. Jitni bhi shotein marta hai woh achi ball o pe bhi maarta hai because uss cheez ki usne practice ki hai. (He targets the good balls so well because he practices those shots). In this format, you need to evolve as a batter and develop your game,” Afridi told Samaa TV.

Suryakumar is currently holding the third spot on the list of top scorers of the T20 World Cup 2022. He has amassed 225 runs in 5 innings and has maintained a strike rate of 193.97, the best in the tournament so far. Virat Kohli tops the list with 246 runs in 5 innings at an average of 123 and his strike rate is 138.98.

