Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

Played Entire 2015 World Cup With Fractured Knee, Reveals Shami

Shami was the second highest wicket-taker for India with 17 wickets out from seven matches and was only behind Umesh Yadav, who played a game more than him and picked 18 wickets.

IANS |April 16, 2020, 11:57 AM IST
Played Entire 2015 World Cup With Fractured Knee, Reveals Shami

Ace Indian pacer Mohammad Shami has revealed that he played the 2015 World Cup, held in Australia and New Zealand, with a fractured knee.

"I had knee injury during the 2015 World Cup. I couldn't walk after the matches I played throughout the tournament with the injury. I played the 2015 World Cup because of Nitin Patel's confidence.

"The knee broke in the first match itself. My thighs and knees were the same size, doctors used to take out fluid from them everyday. I used to take three painkillers," Shami told former Indian pacer Irfan Pathan during a candid chat on Instagram live on Wednesday.

Shami was the second highest wicket-taker for India with 17 wickets out from seven matches and was only behind Umesh Yadav, who played a game more than him and picked 18 wickets.

The 29-year-old credited also former skipper M.S. Dhoni for motivating him to carry on playing despite the pain throughout the tournament, especially in the semi-final at the Sydney Cricket Ground where they lost to eventual champions Australia.

Chasing 329, India were bundled out at 223 and bowed out of the World Cup.

"Before the semi-final match against Australia, I told the team that I cannot take any more pain," said Shami.

"Mahi bhai and the management showed faith in me and they really kept confidence in my abilities.

"I played the match and gave just 13 runs in my opening spell. Then I went off the park and told Mahi bhai that I cannot bowl any longer. But he told me he cannot go to part-time bowlers and asked me to not give away more than 60 runs. I have never been in such a condition like this, some had said my career is over, but I am still here," he added.

During the chat session, Shami also said Test cricket as his favourite format of the game due to the intensity of the cricket involved in it.

"For entertainment purpose, I would like to choose T20 format but I would like to play Test cricket for the intensity of the game," he told Pathan.

He also said that young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has amazing talent.

"Rishabh's talent is amazing and it is not like he is my friend that is why I am saying. It is just about confidence, the day he got that confidence, he will be very dangerous," Shami said.

The right-arm pacer last featured in the Test series in New Zealand wherein he bagged five wickets as India were whitewashed in the two-match rubber.

2015 ICC World CupCoronavirus Lockdowncoronavirus stay at homeIndia Cricketmohammed shami

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more