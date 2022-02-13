Played Just 1 T20 But Sold for Rs 1.2 Crore: Who is CSK's Surprise Buy at IPL 2022 Auction?

Leg spinners are always on demand in IPL auctions. Franchises go all guns blazing to have the best option available. And if he is experienced and has done wonders in the international arena, a hefty deal is always on cards. But Chennai Super Kings on Sunday broke the norm as they invested an amount of Rs 1.2 crore on a player who has played just one T20 match so far.

Mumbai’s Prashant Solanki is the bowler who convinced MS Dhoni-led CSK to go after him at the auctions on Sunday. He was part of the squad last year as well but didn’t play a game. The mega auction witnessed that the franchise showed faith in its core set of players and had them back. Probably that could be the reason, Chennai purchased Solanki with a huge price tag.

Solanki’s professional career:

The 21-year-old has represented Mumbai in 9 List A games and picked 21 wickets at an average of 5.96. His best figures of 5 for 48 came against Puducherry in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. In the same season, he also bagged a four-wicket haul - 4/31 - against Himachal in Jaipur.

As mentioned above, he has played just one T20 game and has as many wickets. He was a part of the Mumbai squad in last year’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy but pulled out after getting infected by Covid-19.

