Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Live

ECS CYPRUS T10, 2020 Match 21, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 24 July, 2020

1ST INN

Nicosia Tigers CC *

0/0 (0.0)

Nicosia Tigers CC
v/s
Amdocs CC
Amdocs CC

Nicosia Tigers CC elected to bat

fixtures

All matches

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

01 Aug, 202017:30 IST

3rd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

04 Aug, 202017:30 IST

Played Lots of Cricket in Lahore, Would've Liked to Make Pakistan Team: Imran Tahir

Tahir was born and brought up in Lahore and lived in the city till 2005. He even played for Pakistan U-19 team as also for Pakistan 'A' but didn't get a chance to play for the senior team.

IANS |July 22, 2020, 6:57 PM IST
Played Lots of Cricket in Lahore, Would've Liked to Make Pakistan Team: Imran Tahir

Veteran spinner Imran Tahir expressed his disappointment at not being able to break into the Pakistan national team despite representing them in younger age-groups.

Tahir was born and brought up in Lahore and lived in the city till 2005. He even played for Pakistan U-19 team as also for Pakistan 'A' but didn't get a chance to play for the senior team.

He credited his wife, Sumayya Dildar, for making him move to South Africa in 2005. He became eligible to play for the Proteas in 2009, after completing four-year residency period in the country.

"I used to play cricket in Lahore and it played a major role in where I am. I played most of my cricket in Pakistan but did not get a chance here, for which I am disappointed," he told Geo Super.

"It was hard leaving Pakistan but God blessed me and most of the credit for playing for South Africa goes to my wife."

In total, Tahir has so far featured in 107 ODIs, 38 T20Is and 20 Tests for South Africa and has scalped 173, 63 and 57 wickets respectively in the three formats.

The 41-year-old called time on his ODI career following the conclusion of ICC World Cup last year. Tahir has also played for various franchises in domestic T20 leagues around the world.

Imran TahirPakistan cricket teamSouth Africa cricket

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Tue, 04 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3628 104
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more