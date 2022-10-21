'Players are Happy Playing T20 Leagues But no Pride Playing for Country': Madan Lal Slams West Indies Cricketers

The West Indies are known for their excellence in the shortest format of the game. Any T20 League across the globe is incomplete without the Caribbean players and their presence just enlightens the tournament. But on Friday, the team suffered a massive setback when they lost their last Round 1 game to Ireland by 9 wickets. The defeat meant nothing but their exit from the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. While Ireland stormed into the Super 12, the 2-time World Champions will head back home with disappointment and remorse.

It was a must-win for Nicholas Pooran & Co. and they were lucky enough to win the toss. The Men in Maroon opted to bat first but couldn’t justify their decision. Only Brandon King played a commendable knock, top-scoring with a 48-ball 62. But the rest of the batters couldn’t contribute much as the Windies were restricted to 146 for 5. In reply, Paul Stirling smashed an unbeaten 66 from 48 balls to seal the chase with 15 balls to spare after legspinner Gareth Delany’s career-best figures of 3 for 16.

Former Indian fast bowler and 1983 World Cup Winner Madan Lal lashed out at the West Indies players for not showing intent during the tournament. In his latest tweet, Lal termed Pooran’s captaincy ‘disappointing’.

“West Indies first time not qualified for the World Cup. The players are happy playing T20 leagues all over the world but no pride playing for their own country. Very disappointing how Pooran has led the side #T20WorldCup2022,” Madal Lal tweeted.

The defeat left the 2-time world champions gutted and it won’t be easy for the entire to move on. Captain Pooran was extremely dejected when he walked out to speak at the post-match presentation. He admitted that he didn’t play well in the tournament.

“We haven’t batted well in this tournament at all. On a really good batting surface, making 145, it’s a really difficult task for the bowlers. It was going to be a challenge. Congratulations to Ireland, they batted fantastically and bowled well today,” Pooran said at the post-match show.

“There are a lot of positives, Jason is back to bowling well, King is batting wonderfully, Joseph is stepping up with the ball for us. This is a learning experience for us. We have disappointed our fans and ourselves. It’s definitely hurting. I have disappointed my guys with the way I performed,” he added.

Playing their seventh T20 World Cup, it is only the second time Ireland reached the second stage following their Super 8 appearance at the 2009 edition in England.

