'Players Are Still Owed Money from Ten Years Ago' - Australian Brad Hodge Asks BCCI to 'Locate' IPL Dues

Former Australia batsman Brad Hodge took to twitter to bring to the Indian cricket board's notice unpaid dues for his services at Kochi Tuskers Kerala

  • IANS
  • Updated: May 24, 2021, 7:37 PM IST

Former Australia batsman Brad Hodge took to twitter to bring to the Indian cricket board’s notice unpaid dues for his services at Kochi Tuskers Kerala (KTK) in the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) 2011 season.

“Players are still owed 35% of their money earned from ten years ago from the @IPL representing Kochi tuskers. Any chance @BCCI could locate that money?,” wrote Hodge on his twitter handle while reacting to a report from former England international Isabelle Westbury on India women cricketers not getting their prize money from last year’s T20 World Cup.

The right-handed Hodge played 14 matches for KTK, scoring 285 runs at an average of 35.63.

KTK franchise was terminated by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) after only one season in the IPL and could not participate from the 2012 season since the owners could not pay the 10 per cent bank guarantee element of the franchise fee.

KTK was bought for Rs. 1,550 crore. The owners had to pay Rs. 156 crore every year, i.e. 10 per cent amount as bank guarantee every year which they failed to.

Rendezvous Sports World, one of the co-owners of the franchise, took BCCI to the Bombay High Court contesting the termination. The court ordered BCCI to pay the franchise Rs 550 crore.

