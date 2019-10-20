Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Lunch

FREEDOM TROPHY, 2019 3rd Test, JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, 19 - 23 Oct, 2019

1ST INN

India *

357/4 (85.0)

India
v/s
South Africa
South Africa

Toss won by India (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

3rd Test: IND VS SA

live
IND IND
SA SA

Ranchi

19 Oct, 201909:30 IST

Match 10: PNG VS NAM

live
PNG PNG
NAM NAM

Abu Dhabi

20 Oct, 201911:30 IST

Match 11: CAN VS JER

live
CAN CAN
JER JER

Abu Dhabi

20 Oct, 201911:30 IST

Match 12: BER VS SIN

upcoming
BER BER
SIN SIN

Abu Dhabi

20 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Players Association to Offer Honorary Membership to Gavaskar & Ganguly

Despite the various tweaks done by the Committee of Administrators (CoA) in the last couple of years, the sole motive of the Lodha Panel was to ensure that cricketers are the face of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the formation of the players association was one of its primary proposals.

Cricketnext Staff |October 20, 2019, 10:46 AM IST
Players Association to Offer Honorary Membership to Gavaskar & Ganguly

New Delhi: Despite the various tweaks done by the Committee of Administrators (CoA) in the last couple of years, the sole motive of the Lodha Panel was to ensure that cricketers are the face of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the formation of the players association was one of its primary proposals.

And now, Indian Cricketers Association (ICA) chief Ashok Malhotra wants President-elect Sourav Ganguly and Sunil Gavaskar to be part of the ICA.

Speaking to IANS, sources in the know of developments have confirmed that not only is ICA President Malhotra keen on handing honorary memberships to former India skippers Ganguly and Gavaskar, but he is also keen on re-working the pension of former cricketers.

Commenting on the wish to hand memberships to Ganguly and Gavaskar, Malhotra said: "We will be sending invites to both Gavaskar and Ganguly to be a part of the ICA. How can you have the cricketers' association without the legends of the game? Now that Ganguly is also the next BCCI President, we want his presence to be there. But yes, we would wish to hand them honourary membership to avoid any form of conflict."

There are around 1,500 members in the ICA. While Malhotra was elected unopposed, Anshuman Gaekwad beat Kirti Azad and Rakesh Dhurve to be the male ICA representative to the BCCI Apex Council. In the female representation, Shantha Rangaswamy was the sole candidate and was elected automatically.

Hitesh Majumdar was elected the Secretary and V. Krishnamurthy was appointed Treasurer. This is the first time that the BCCI has recognised a players association after the Lodha Panel strongly recommended it in its proposals.

For those unaware, the ICA isn't affiliated to the Federation of International Cricketers' Association (FICA) and only retired Indian cricketers are allowed to be a part of the ICA unlike the players associations in some of the other countries like Australia.

Coming to the pension part, Malhotra wants to ensure that even former cricketers who have player one game at the first-class level should be eligible to get pension. Also, he wishes to rework the amount handed to the former players as pension.

ICAsourav gangulysunil gavaskar

Related stories

Wish You Were BCCI Chief When Yo-Yo Was in Demand: Yuvraj to Ganguly
Cricketnext Staff | October 19, 2019, 10:29 AM IST

Wish You Were BCCI Chief When Yo-Yo Was in Demand: Yuvraj to Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly as BCCI President Can Bring About Improvements: Wriddhiman Saha
Cricketnext Staff | October 18, 2019, 10:12 PM IST

Sourav Ganguly as BCCI President Can Bring About Improvements: Wriddhiman Saha

BCCI President-elect Ganguly Also the Face of Indian Super League
Cricketnext Staff | October 17, 2019, 3:49 PM IST

BCCI President-elect Ganguly Also the Face of Indian Super League

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 12 T20 | Sun, 20 Oct, 2019

SIN v BER
Abu Dhabi All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more