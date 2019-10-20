Players Association to Offer Honorary Membership to Gavaskar & Ganguly
Despite the various tweaks done by the Committee of Administrators (CoA) in the last couple of years, the sole motive of the Lodha Panel was to ensure that cricketers are the face of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the formation of the players association was one of its primary proposals.
Players Association to Offer Honorary Membership to Gavaskar & Ganguly
Despite the various tweaks done by the Committee of Administrators (CoA) in the last couple of years, the sole motive of the Lodha Panel was to ensure that cricketers are the face of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the formation of the players association was one of its primary proposals.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | October 19, 2019, 10:29 AM IST
Wish You Were BCCI Chief When Yo-Yo Was in Demand: Yuvraj to Ganguly
Cricketnext Staff | October 18, 2019, 10:12 PM IST
Sourav Ganguly as BCCI President Can Bring About Improvements: Wriddhiman Saha
Cricketnext Staff | October 17, 2019, 3:49 PM IST
BCCI President-elect Ganguly Also the Face of Indian Super League
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 12 T20 | Sun, 20 Oct, 2019
SIN v BERAbu Dhabi All Fixtures
Team Rankings