Players Below 15 Years Age Cannot Play International or Under-19 Cricket: ICC

The International Cricket Council on Thursday brought in a minimum age requirement to play international cricket, saying no player below 15 will be allowed to feature in any form of men’s, women’s or Under-19 international cricket.

The International Cricket Council on Thursday brought in a minimum age requirement to play international cricket, saying no player below 15 will be allowed to feature in any form of men’s, women’s or Under-19 international cricket.

World Test Championship: Matches Lost Due to Covid Won't be Counted

"The Board confirmed the introduction of minimum age restrictions for international cricket to improve safeguarding of players which will apply across all cricket including ICC events, bilateral cricket and U19 cricket. To play in any form of men’s, women’s or U19 international cricket players must now be a minimum age of 15," the ICC said in a statement.

"In case of exceptional circumstances, a Member Board could apply to the ICC to allow a player under the age of 15 to play for them. This could include where the player’s playing experience and mental development and wellbeing demonstrates that they would be capable of coping with the demands of international cricket."

So far in men's cricket among the top teams, there has been only played who has played international cricket before turning 15: Hasan Raza from Pakistan at the age of 14. Romania's M Gherasim and Kuwait's Bhavsar too have turned up for their countries in T20Is at the age of 14.

Zero Tolerance: ICC Brings in Policy To Exclude the Corrupt

The ICC made the announcement while confirming a change in the World Test Championship rules due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Teams will now be ranked based on the percentage of points earned from completed matches to determine the finalists of the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) next year.

The sport’s global governing body also decided at its board meeting to shift the women’s Twenty20 World Cup, originally scheduled for 2022 in South Africa, to 2023.

The change in WTC rule, prompted by the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, allowed Australia (82.22%) to leapfrog India (75) to the top of the standings even though Virat Kohli’s men had accumulated more points.