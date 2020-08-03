Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

ECS MALMO, 2020 Match 3, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 03 August, 2020

1ST INN

Evergreen Cricket Club *

13/1 (2.0)

Evergreen Cricket Club
v/s
Karlskrona Cricket Club
Karlskrona Cricket Club

Toss won by Evergreen Cricket Club (decided to bat)

Players' body urges ICC to address contract breaches, non-payment

A third of international male cricketers have suffered breaches of contract or non-payment from events sanctioned by the game’s global governing body or its member nations, the international players’ federation said on Monday.

The Federation of International Cricketers’ Associations (FICA) said after the release of its ‘Men’s Global Employment Report 2020’ that the International Cricket Council had a duty to protect those working within its regulatory framework.

The report cited examples such as Bangladesh players not receiving their share of prize money from an ICC event, and their counterparts in Zimbabwe, another ICC full member, still waiting for their board to pay their contracts.

It also listed unresolved payment issues in Twenty20 and 10-overs leagues in several minor cricket-playing nations including Canada, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

“Systematic contract breaches and non-payment of players are issues that urgently need addressing,” FICA Chief Executive Tom Moffat said.

“The ICC has an obligation to protect people working within its regulatory frameworks and it’s time something was done about this issue.

“We continue to urge decision makers to work with FICA at global level, and players’ associations at domestic level, to develop joint solutions to issues … many of which are likely to be exacerbated by the current global situation.”

The ICC was not immediately available for comment on the report.

FICA also called for an end to “blanket bans on players from certain countries playing abroad” and limitations on the number of overseas league contracts a player may hold.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

