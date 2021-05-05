'Players Close to Captain Get Favours', Junaid Khan Accuses Pakistan Team Management of Favouritism

Junaid Khan, the 31-year-old Pakistan cricketer who last played for the national team back in 2019, has come up with some serious allegations against the team management and the captain. The left-arm bowler alleges that players who are close to the captain of the Pakistan team.

“It is like if you are on good terms with the captain and team management then you will probably get a proper run in all formats to prove your worth,” he told CricketPakistan.com.

“If you don’t have close relations with them then you are in and out,” he added.

Junaid, who has played 22 Tests, 76 Tests, and 8 T20 matches and picked up nearly 180 wickets even revealed that once he had asked for some rest, but was denied the same and since then he had entered the bad books.

“I used to be part of the national team in all three formats. I used to ask for rest but I wasn’t given rest. Then came a time when I got in the bad books and was being ignored due to likes and dislikes. I was performing but was not being given a proper chance.

“I just got into the bad books of selectors that is all.”

He even went onto say that cricketers from small towns, don’t get enough backing because there is no media coverage and there is no pressure on the national selectors.

“If you belong to a big city, then people raise their voice for you. People like me and Yasir Shah are from Swabi. There is no TV channel or media person from Swabi, so there is no pressure on selectors regarding our selection from the media,” he opined.

The 31-year-old even pointed out that Shaheen Afridi is in desperate need of rest, but is not provided the same by the management and said Afridi is scared to ask for some because he might be thinking that he would lose his place.

“Shaheen definitely needs rest. The management needs to make sure he doesn’t bowl a lot during the net sessions. Shaheen probably doesn’t want to rest himself because he might have fear of losing his place to a youngster, who might perform in his place,” said Khan.

The left-arm bowler then added that Pakistan should learn about workload management from England, and concluded by stating that the England players are secure about their place in the team.

“We should learn about managing workload from England. During their recent Test series against India, they rotated James Anderson and Stuart Broad. Broad and Anderson would rest even after taking five or six wickets in the previous match. That is because they are secure of their place in the team. They know they will play in the future matches,” concluded Khan.

