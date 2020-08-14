T20 cricket returns for the first time with the Caribbean Premier League later this month and will then be followed by the IPL which will be held in UAE.
The CPL will begin on August 18 and finish on September 10. And the IPL commences on September 19 with the final scheduled for November 10.
Former India pacer Ashish Nehra feels that those players coming in from the CPL to the IPL are likely to be in better nick as they will reap the benefits of match practice before reaching UAE.
Also Read: IPL 2020: KXIP Deny Karun Nair Contracting Covid-19, Say it Was "Mild Fever"
“I would like to say, whichever player plays CPL, there is no guarantee that their performance will be replicated in the IPL, but they will definitely have an edge over the other players. If you reach UAE after playing for a month, it will definitely make a difference, be it Kieron Pollard or Imran Tahir or Rashid Khan. Even today when Imran Tahir takes a wicket, he celebrates like an 18-20 year old player. He is a dedicated player! When we talk about a certain age, when you get to play more matches and get more practice at that age, it is always better. It will be a really good thing for Imran Tahir to play the IPL after playing in the CPL,” Nehra said on Star Sports show Cricket Connected.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic that has disrupted normal life around the globe, those players who will be part of both tournaments are going to miss the first part of the IPL due to quarantine rules.
The CPL and the IPL, like the ongoing England-Pakistan Test series, will be played in bio-secure bubbles and players are expected to not breach the protocols and rules put in place for the safety of all those involved.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Pollard, Tahir, Rashid and Co Will Benefit from Playing CPL before IPL: Ashish Nehra
Due to the coronavirus pandemic that has disrupted normal life around the globe, those players who will be part of both tournaments are going to miss the first part of the IPL due to quarantine rules.
Upcoming Matches
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Isle of Man in Guernsey, Only T20I Series, 2020 | One-off T20I | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020
IMN vs GGYRose Bowl, Southampton
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
CZE vs LUXRose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures
Team Rankings