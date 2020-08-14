Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Concluded

TANZANIA APL T20, 2020 Match 5, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 09 August, 2020

2ND INN

Twiga Titans

114/5 (15.0)

Twiga Titans
v/s
Buffalo Blasters
Buffalo Blasters*

66 (12.5)

Twiga Titans beat Buffalo Blasters by 48 runs
Stumps

PAK IN ENG, 3 TEST SERIES, 2020 2nd Test, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 13 - 17 Aug, 2020

1ST INN

Pakistan *

223/9 (86.0)

Pakistan
v/s
England
England

Toss won by Pakistan (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: PAK VS ENG

live
PAK PAK
ENG ENG

Rose Bowl, Southampton

13 Aug, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202015:30 IST

One-off T20I: GGY VS IMN

upcoming
GGY GGY
IMN IMN

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202018:30 IST

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

Pollard, Tahir, Rashid and Co Will Benefit from Playing CPL before IPL: Ashish Nehra

Due to the coronavirus pandemic that has disrupted normal life around the globe, those players who will be part of both tournaments are going to miss the first part of the IPL due to quarantine rules.

Cricketnext Staff |August 14, 2020, 3:26 PM IST
Pollard, Tahir, Rashid and Co Will Benefit from Playing CPL before IPL: Ashish Nehra

T20 cricket returns for the first time with the Caribbean Premier League later this month and will then be followed by the IPL which will be held in UAE.

The CPL will begin on August 18 and finish on September 10. And the IPL commences on September 19 with the final scheduled for November 10.

Former India pacer Ashish Nehra feels that those players coming in from the CPL to the IPL are likely to be in better nick as they will reap the benefits of match practice before reaching UAE.

Also Read: IPL 2020: KXIP Deny Karun Nair Contracting Covid-19, Say it Was "Mild Fever"

“I would like to say, whichever player plays CPL, there is no guarantee that their performance will be replicated in the IPL, but they will definitely have an edge over the other players. If you reach UAE after playing for a month, it will definitely make a difference, be it Kieron Pollard or Imran Tahir or Rashid Khan. Even today when Imran Tahir takes a wicket, he celebrates like an 18-20 year old player. He is a dedicated player! When we talk about a certain age, when you get to play more matches and get more practice at that age, it is always better. It will be a really good thing for Imran Tahir to play the IPL after playing in the CPL,” Nehra said on Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic that has disrupted normal life around the globe, those players who will be part of both tournaments are going to miss the first part of the IPL due to quarantine rules.

The CPL and the IPL, like the ongoing England-Pakistan Test series, will be played in bio-secure bubbles and players are expected to not breach the protocols and rules put in place for the safety of all those involved.

ashish nehraCPLCPL 2020Imran Tahiriplipl 2020kieron pollardRashid Khan

Upcoming Matches

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Isle of Man in Guernsey, Only T20I Series, 2020 | One-off T20I | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

IMN vs GGY
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more